BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Carlton is an American R&B, soul, and funk singer-songwriter, best known for his hits "Everlasting Love" and "She's a Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked)".
"She's a Bad Mama Jama" was a major hit, peaking at number 2 on the soul chart and earning Carlton a Grammy Award nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male in 1982. Carlton's subsequent album, Carl Carlton, went gold in 1981. "She's a Bad Mama Jama" has since become a staple of compilation albums and soundtracks and is often sampled in rap music.
"Carl Carlton is a huge hitmaker and charismatic personality. We believe in his catalogue, and know that the best is yet to come," said Parviz Omidvar, President of Music Royalty Consulting, Inc. "Mr. Carlton was a pleasure to work with," he continued.
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc. provides music royalty loans to established earners against future royalty streams, and access to much larger sums of money than royalty advances offered by most other companies. This allows music creators to invest in new catalogues or other financial opportunities, or to simply enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc.'s purchase and sale deals can be made with buy-back options, or can be limited to a fixed time period—customizable based on a royalty earner's needs.
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc. works with music royalties and music catalogues that earn from: PROs such as ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC; music publishers such as UNIVERSAL, WARNER/CHAPPELL, SONY/ATV, and BMG; as well as many record labels and distributors.
Applying is simple and requires basic information including hit songs and recent royalty statements. Visit the website at http://www.MusicRoyaltyConsulting.com or call 323.655.5510.
If you have any questions about this release, please don't hesitate to get in touch with Music Royalty Consulting, Inc.
Contact
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc.
Parviz Omidvar
(323) 655-5510
Apply (at) MusicRoyaltyConsulting (dot) com
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc. (MRCI) provides artists and songwriters with music catalogue and music royalty stream purchases and buyouts.
Media Contact
Parviz Omidvar, Music Royalty Consulting, Inc., +1 (323) 655-5510, apply@musicroyaltyconsulting.com
SOURCE Music Royalty Consulting, Inc.