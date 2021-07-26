BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We were honored to have worked with Dee Workman," said Parviz Omidvar, President of Music Royalty Consulting, Inc. "That's All, by Bob Haymes is one of those timeless classics that spoke to so many music superstars in the Jazz world," he continued.
The song has been covered by industry legends such as Michael Bublé, Nat King Cole, Bobby Darin, Judy Garland, Johnny Mathis, Nina Simone, Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, Sam Cooke, and many more. On-screen appearances of the song include Adam Sandler (The Wedding Singer), Ace Young (American Idol), Kevin Spacey (Beyond the Sea), and Dustin Hoffman (Tootsie).
The song appears in the Great American Songbook, a canon of the most important and influential American popular songs and jazz standards from the early 20th century that have stood the test of time in their life and legacy.
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc. one of the premiere music royalty advance companies and provides established royalty earners with a way to tap into the future royalty streams. Their royalty buyouts deliver access to much larger sums of money than royalty advances offered by most other companies. This allows music creators to invest in new catalogues or other financial opportunities, or to simply enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc.'s purchase and sale deals can be made with buy-back options, or can be limited to a fixed time period—customizable based on a royalty earner's needs.
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc. works with music royalties and music catalogues that earn from: PROs such as ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC; music publishers such as UNIVERSAL, WARNER/CHAPPELL, SONY/ATV, and BMG; as well as many record labels and distributors.
Applying is simple and requires basic information including hit songs and recent royalty statements. Please visit the website at http://www.MusicRoyaltyConsulting.com or call 323.655.5510.
If you have any questions about this release, please don't hesitate to get in touch with Music Royalty Consulting, Inc.
Contact
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc.
Parviz Omidvar
(323) 655-5510
Apply (at) MusicRoyaltyConsulting (dot) com
Music Royalty Consulting, Inc. (MRCI) provides artists and songwriters with music catalogue and music royalty stream purchases and buyouts.
Media Contact
Parviz Omidvar, Music Royalty Consulting, Inc., +1 (323) 655-5510, apply@musicroyaltyconsulting.com
SOURCE Music Royalty Consulting, Inc.