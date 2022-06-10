NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Music Streaming Market research report by Technavio infers that the growth in mobile advertisement spending is driving this market's growth. The market is segmented by end-user (individual users and commercial users), type (free and paid) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.
Resulting in market growth of USD 24.42 billion at a CAGR of 14.83%, read additional information about the market, Get sample report.
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Alphabet Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- Deezer SA
- iHeartMedia Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Spotify Technology SA
View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.
Key Market Segmentation
- Segmentation by End-User:
- Individual Users:
- Individual consumers' share of the music streaming industry will expand significantly during the projection period. Individual consumers are expected to have a large proportion of the global music streaming market during the projected period, owing to growing use of broadband infrastructure and mobile devices globally.
- Commercial Users
Regional Market Outlook
North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for music streaming. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
Over the projected period, the enormous portfolio of music subscribers handled by music streaming service providers will assist the expansion of the music streaming market in the region.
Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.
Latest Trends, Driving the Music Streaming Market
- Market Driver:
- The increase in mobile advertising spending is one of the primary elements driving the music streaming market's rise. One of the key driving causes for the rise of digital music is the rising adoption of smartphones and tablets around the world. Vendors also provide free mobile device download and streaming services. Mobile advertising is one of the most important sources of revenue for digital music service providers, which helps the music streaming market develop.
- Market Challenge:
- One of the major roadblocks to the music streaming market's growth is fierce competition and variable user preferences. Markets in emerging countries like India are extremely fragmented, with a large number of international and domestic companies. As a result, there is fierce competition among mobile app vendors, resulting in price wars. Because cost is one of the primary differentiating criteria for customers in these countries, pricing wars have a considerable negative impact on market growth.
Music Streaming Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.83%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 24.42 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.00
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, iHeartMedia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Corp., and Spotify Technology SA
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
