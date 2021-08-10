Darrell Kelley (PRNewsfoto/Viral Records LLC)

Darrell Kelley (PRNewsfoto/Viral Records LLC)

 By Viral Records LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darrell Kelley had an awesome album release party on August 7, 2021. This was an unforgettable release party -- something that you will never forget or imagine in a lifetime.

The release party was private and that was done on purpose because he did not want any paparazzi or media to attend; however, Mr. Kelley went public with this unbelievable coffin on August 8, 2021.

This was a breath-taking experience. The coffin had speakers -- LOUD SPEAKERS -- everywhere with so many names all over the coffin. Names of people who died because of police Brutality in America.

Darrell Kelley said, "When you see this coffin you'll hear the message and remember what has happened to these black and brown people. Many people have died because of police brutality." He continues to say, "they will listen now."

Website: http://darrellkelleyofficial.com 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/darrellkelleyofficial/?hl=en 

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/darrellkelleysmusic 

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-792034936 

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/darrell-kelley/965281663 

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7JgMXmA37cShLlKMTTLg4t 

Watch his music, performances and commentary videos on YouTube Here

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/music-with-a-message-singersongwriter-darrell-kelley-releases-newest-album-take-your-knees-off-our-necks-in-response-to-the-police-brutality-in-america-301351527.html

SOURCE Viral Records LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.