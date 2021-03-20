MIAMI, March 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miami songwriting company Musicbox Recording Group (MBRG) kicks off the sequel to its Love Is Love R&B project with new single "Like I Can" featuring platinum songwriter and Billboard charting artist Vedo. Co-written by Musicbox's executive producer DJ G.O.D., MBRG and the Atlanta-based singer paired to recreate an old school 80's 90's feel, in which many consider to be the "real era of R&B." The laid-back chill vibe was produced by 16-year-old UK beatmaker Conall Shaw and Fraka which features on the Love Is Love: The Lost Petals EP, the follow-up to DJ G.O.D.'s original Love Is Love album released Valentine's 2021. Like I Can is set to release March 23, 2021, released through Musicbox Recording Group independently.
"Very excited about this record with Vedo, this is real R&B right here," says Terry Moss, A&R of Musicbox Recording Group. "Our goal was to create a chill vibe that could also thrive throughout the summer and I think we accomplished that: big win for R&B."
Vedo (28) was first introduced to the world as a contestant on NBC's The Voice: Season 4, mentored by global megastar and eight-time Grammy Award-winner Usher Raymond. The singer/songwriter has since contributed his penmanship to platinum records such as Lil Dicky's "Freaky Friday" featuring Chris Brown and Usher's Don't Waste My Time featuring Ella Mai. Vedo currently charts at No. 75 on the Billboard Hot100 with his certified gold single "You Got It" from the singer's latest album For You, released through Island Prolific, New Wav and Empire under the management of Ramal Henry and Chris Jones.
Musicbox Recording Group is a world-class songwriting company based in Miami, FL who collaborates with Billboard charting, Grammy Award-winning/nominated musicians to assist the careers of music newcomers.
DJ G.O.D.'s Like I Can featuring Vedo will be available on all digital platforms March 23rd.
Media Contact
Gregory Williams, MUSICBOX RECORDING GROUP, +1 9798030552, music@musicboxrg.com
SOURCE MUSICBOX RECORDING GROUP