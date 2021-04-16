ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singer-songwriter Brendan Lane today announced the release of his seventh single, "Magic." The song is a departure from the blues harmonica and rock guitar sounds of Lane's previous work and dives deep into the somber and nostalgic sonics of the acoustic guitar.
This single follows Lane's funky pop tune "What's She Gonna Do Now" and his instant rock classic "Sweet Tooth," and all were produced by Austin Bello. Bello and Lane, 25, previously worked together on Lane's "Dancing on my Own" (2019). In addition to collaborating with Lane, Bello has worked with top regional and national acts such as Shenna, Paul Pfau, and Eli Lev.
Themes of love, loss and adventure fill this Springsteen-esque songwriter's growing catalog, very much a reflection of the adventurous life of the songwriter himself. "Honesty is everything in the songs," Lane says. "It's important that we remember other people are out there, different as they may be, and I think it's through music that we can discover the truth of the fact that we have more in common with others than we originally saw."
Lane has entertained audiences from New Orleans, LA, to Quebec, CA, to London, England. Utilizing high energy guitar riffs and rollicking harmonica interludes, Lane's positivity is infectious. With over 1,000 live shows to date as a solo performer and with his band, Brendan Lane & The Sugar Packets, audiences around the world rave about the stellar live performances Lane and his crew have to offer. "He has great banter that includes storytelling within his sets and songs; keeping audiences engaged and drawn to his performance," reported Christian Kongawi (Konga Percussion, The Rebellion). Michael Horton, a fan, wrote "His heartfelt confidence is comfortable to connect with, and his sound is one that speaks to all ages and lifestyles. His music is the kind that helps us remember, heal, and move forward."
Brendan Lane and The Sugar Packets will debut "Magic" as part of a summer-long East Coast Tour bringing their sweet sounds from Virginia, all the way up to Boston, MA. The full tour schedule, and all of Lane's music, is available at http://www.brendanlanemusic.com.
For booking information, please email brendanlanemusic@gmail.com, or call (410) 570-8546. For press inquiries email jamie.dunne@dunnepr.com.
