OMAHA, Neb., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Solutions Worldwide announced today the release of Together We are One, a music video that offers hope and inspiration during these difficult times. Produced in the heartland of America, the video sends the message that if we work together, we can overcome anything.
The video is written and produced by Denny Drake and Gunnar Guenette, with audio and video production by Aaron Martin and Rob Campbell. Featured on guitar are John Rodgers and Gunnar Guenette, accompanied by Michael Fitzsimmons on percussion. Together We are One is a gift to the world, which inspires and offers hope to those looking for strength and guidance during an epic battle with an unseen enemy that has altered daily life as we know it.
"This anthem is a message of hope, a prayer for us all. It serves as a tribute to everyone that anything is possible if we work together," said Denny Drake, president and chief executive officer of Performance Solutions Worldwide.
Drake added, "As I look around during this time of great uncertainty, I see a nation and a world coming together as one to fight this great pandemic."
Drake encourages those who view the video to share it with friends and family as a message to not give up, and work together as a nation and throughout the world, regardless of race, religion, or political views. "We are all human beings who share the same pain, fears and emotions. Together, we are one." – Denny Drake.
Visit Together-weareone.com for full Together We are One lyrics, a downloadable link for television and advertising use and media release information.
About Performance Solutions Worldwide
Founded in 1982, Performance Solutions Worldwide, once a local advertising agency, has evolved into a full-service international marketing, audio video production, digital services and strategic planning company located in Omaha, Neb. Performance Solutions Worldwide is located at 11711 Arbor St., Suite #30, Omaha, Neb., 68144. Video above is broadcast quality and is available for download. For more information, email denny.performancesolutions@gmail.com or call 402.306.4332.