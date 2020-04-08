MESA, Ariz., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support families seeking entertaining and purposeful projects while staying safely at home, Arizona-based media company MVP Kids® (www.MVPKids.com) is partnering with Becker's School Supplies in launching their creative coloring contest for all ages. Kids and Kids-at-heart from 3 to 103 can download and print free coloring books (https://www.mvpkids.com/mvpkids-coloring-contest) releasing weekly for the next five weeks. Entrants to the contest should submit their masterpieces and vote for their favorite entries. Contest submissions will be accepted from April 3rd through May 8th. Contest entrants can encourage friends and family to join in on the voting until May 15th. The winners in each age category will receive their choice of a $25 Visa gift card or $50 store credit. The MVP Kids store includes the entire Sophia Day® collection of Real MVP Kids® books and diverse MVP Kids puppets (https://www.mvpkids.com/products).
MVP Kids is also offering all of their interactive kids' apps for free for as long as schools remain closed. To download all five apps, search MVP Kids in the Google Play or Apple App stores.
Real MVP Kids Facebook and Instagram pages and blogs at www.MVPKids.com/our-blog are also providing craft project ideas and emotional support assistance to caregivers.
MVP Kids' mission is to equip parents, teachers, and caregivers to engage with kids through inspiring entertainment. Everything MVP Kids creates is with the intention of nurturing a child's character. MVPKids provides engaging resource-rich publishing, education-focused Social Emotional Learning, literacy-nurturing apps, and purposeful interactive games.
"Our goal is to create age-appropriate entertainment with purposeful content for toddlers to teens dealing with their real-life daily experiences and challenges," said Founder and President of MVP Kids, Mel Sauder. "By creating real-world, cross-cultural characters, we address the tangible needs in helping parents and mentors consistently and positively influence their children's character."
MPV Kids recently launched their proprietary Instill SEL® (https://www.mvpkids.com/instill-sel-curriculum), a CASEL-based social and emotional learning supplement for preschool curriculum including eight diverse MVP Kids puppets. Becker's School Supplies is the exclusive partner and distributor of the Instill SEL program.
MVP Kids Media is an Arizona-based children's media company with a mission to instill honorable character into young men and women through healthy mentoring relationships; preparing Real MVP Kids to live responsible and meaningful lives. Learn more about MVP Kids at www.MVPKids.com or on Instagram and Facebook at Real MVP Kids.
For more than 90 years, educators have trusted Becker's School Supplies due to their shared commitment to inspired teaching. Becker's provides a full line of products, services, and innovative solutions that meet the diverse, ever-changing needs of children and their customers whose passion is to guide them. Learn more about Becker's at www.ShopBecker.com or on Instagram and Facebook at Becker's School Supplies.
Contacts: Mel Sauder, MVP Kids' Founder and President, 237479@email4pr.com, 4803252462
Rob Bonczkiewicz, Becker's Marketing/PR Manager, rob.bonczkiewicz@cjbinc.com
Websites: http://www.MVPkids.com http://www.ShopBecker.com
Facebook and Instagram @RealMVPKids @BeckersSchoolSupplies