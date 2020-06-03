AIRPORT CITY, Israel, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2020 Virtual Summer Summit being held on June 9th – 12th.
Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer and Or Kles, Chief Financial Officer of My Size Inc., are scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 9th at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.
About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. For more information please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com. For the latest news coverage, please follow the Company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
About My Size, Inc.
My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
