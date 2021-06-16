BELLEVUE, Wash., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mylio, creator of the ultimate photo app that organizes, edits, syncs, and protects your life's photos across all of your devices, has partnered with leading Tech and Lifestyle Creator Justine Ezarik, aka iJustine, for the Mylio x iJustine $5K Dream Camera Giveaway.
The promotion will run on Instagram from June 15–28, 2021, and offers users the chance to win the dream camera of their choice — Canon, Nikon, or Sony — along with lifetime access to Mylio Premium, a Seagate One Touch 5TB external hard drive, and personalized Mylio concierge service.
"Mylio is so cool because it allows you to organize all of your photos, in one library that is accessible on all your devices," says Justine. "I love being able to conveniently manage, edit and have access to all of my photos, on all my devices, from anywhere."
"Mylio is excited to partner with Justine to raise awareness about the app's many unique features and to give away the camera of someone's dreams," said Mylio CEO David Vaskevitch.
Mylio provides complete control and organization of pictures in a single library so you can easily find, edit, and share across all your devices. With Mylio, you can:
Sync Across Devices: Complete photo library access from any device, even offline. Any offline changes automatically sync once devices see each other again.
Keep Your Privacy & Stay Protected: Mylio does not require a cloud or internet. Your devices store your photos.
Keep Your Folders: When you import photos to Mylio, any folders you've already made keep the same structure, names, and content and stay synced across devices.
Find Photos Fast: No more endless scrolling. Mylio brings photos together to easily find, view, and share.
Save Storage Space: Sync thousands of files to your devices using a fraction of the space.
Organize with Face Recognition: Tag thousands of pictures in minutes so you can organize and rediscover memories.
Edit on the Move: Use Mylio to edit photos even without the internet.
For more information on the "$5K Dream Camera Giveaway," including how to enter, please visit: https://mylio.com/ijustine-giveaway/
About Mylio
The Mylio app, available for iOS, Android, Windows and MacOS, provides a simple, fast and secure way to organize all your photos, videos, and documents into one library accessible on all your devices, without relying on the internet or the cloud.Get privacy, control, and protection — plus amazingly fast organization and editing features. Never lose a photo and never run out of space. To learn more, visit https://mylio.com.
