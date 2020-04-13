FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My Online Dance Teacher creates a magical dance experience in ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary, hip hop and children's work for students ages 3 and up. Their Master Teachers offer age specific tutorials for safe, in-home learning while having fun.
National Dance Week starts April 17th. Let's get everyone dancing in their homes!
Join our dance community at www.MyOnlineDanceTeacher.com
Celebrate National Dance Week with Us!
Over 1000+ dance studios and k-12 teachers from all over the world have already registered and have their students back doing what they love to do, DANCE!
"As a studio owner myself, I was inspired to create this free resource for dance teachers and students. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown I was determined to get this up and running quickly," says My Online Dance Teacher Founder, Steven Sirico
Steven Sirico Founder and CEO of Dance Teacher Web, a world leader in dance teacher and studio owner education www.danceteacherweb.com ; Co-producer of the Dance Teacher Web Conference and Expo www.danceteacherexpo.com; Co-Director of the D'Valda and Sirico Dance and Music Centre in Fairfield, CT www.dvaldaandsirico.com. Sirico has presented master classes and business seminars around the globe, authored a Jazz Dance and Partner syllabi and co-authored a two books series "It's Your Turn!". Steven has performed internationally in a variety of dance productions.
Steven Sirico
Dance Teacher Web
D'Valda and Sirico Dance and Music Centre
1580 Post RD Fairfield, CT 06851 USA
PH 203-545-7167
237737@email4pr.com