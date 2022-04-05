Author, Grammy Nominee, and Publishing Executive Rick Bleiweiss announces that a portion of all book sales for his new mystery novel: 'Pignon Scorbion & The Barbershop Detectives' (Blackstone Publishing) will be donated to the Polish Literacy Foundation in April 2022, in sync with World Book Day (April 23, 2022) to help provide books to Ukrainian refugee children and fund Ukrainian publishers.
As a father, son and author, Bleiweiss adds, "I can only imagine what the refugees are feeling, and hope books can provide a moment of comfort and peace to the more than 4 million children displaced by the war (according to UNICEF) and their parents. I treasure books, and fondly remember my father reading a book a day and mom as a university professor, who both reinforced the great value authors provide."
"World Book Day was created by UNESCO on 23rd April 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading. It is celebrated all over the world in over 100 countries on 23rd April, but on the first Thursday in March in the UK. April 23 is observed as World Book Day because several prominent authors were either born or have died on this day, including William Shakespeare (Top Bestselling Author in the world), who died on April 23rd."
As a Shakespeare fan and literacy advocate, Bleiweiss served on the Oregon Shakespeare Festival Board of Directors in Ashland, Oregon, for eight years, and was the Head of the festival's Business Alliance for two years. During this time, Bleiweiss, connected Blackstone Audio with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, which resulted in Blackstone Audio recording much of the festival's Shakespeare canon to repurpose their content. Blackstone Audio brought actors into the studio to record some of Shakespeare's finest work, including Hamlet (Grammy nominee), Romeo and Juliet, The Tempest, Pericles, King Lear, Othello, Julius Caesar and more, which can be found as audiobooks on Amazon/Audible.
For fans of Sherlock Holmes and Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot, Bleiweiss' new novel has been called an "entertaining escape." This mystery novel introduces Bleiweiss' new Police Chief Inspector Pignon Scorbion character and six unlikely amateur sleuths who help him solve crimes in a 1910 Downton Abbey-era town in England – from a barbershop. Fans can fully immerse in Bleiweiss' mystery via the book, video game app, theme song, book trailer, video series, audiobook, merchandise and more.
Along with already drafting the second book in his "Pignon Scorbion" series, Author Rick Bleiweiss is now actively speaking at book talks, universities and libraries on how to write and publish a great book.
Bleiweiss' next work will appear in a mystery anthology titled "Hotel California" (May 17, 2022, available now for Pre-Order) with mystery powerhouse authors Heather Graham, Reed Farrel Coleman and Andrew Child writing an exclusive Reacher story.
ABOUT: Rick Bleiweiss (Lives in Ashland, Oregon, from NYC area) is a Bestselling Author, Publishing Executive, Former Music Industry Executive (SVP at BMG Music, Arista, Island Records ) and Grammy Nominated record producer, who just released his first novel, "Pignon Scorbion & The Barbershop Detectives" (Feb 2022). Bleiweiss started his career in music as a rock performer, producer of 50+ records, songwriter and record company senior executive in New York City. Bleiweiss worked with music industry legends, including Clive Davis, Pink, Toni Braxton, Alicia Keys, Melissa Etheridge, the Backstreet Boys, Kiss, U2, Whitney Houston, the BeeGees, and many others. Bleiweiss also marketed the movie soundtracks for 3 Star Wars movies, Saturday Night Fever, This is Spinal Tap, and more. Since 2006 as a publishing company executive, Bleiweiss has acquired works by bestselling and award-winning authors including Rex Pickett ("Sideways"), James Clavell ("Shogun"), PC Cast ("House of Night"), Gabriel García Márquez (1982 Nobel Prize in Literature), among others. In his latest creative endeavor, Rick has crafted the "Pignon Scorbion" historical mystery series—blending his love of the past with the twisty deliciousness of a whodunit. His new book and work have been featured in KTVL CBS Oregon, KOBI NBC 6 Oregon, KPBS, Publisher's Weekly, BookTrib, The Jewish Journal, The Frank Truatt Morning Show (#1 morning show in NYC/NJ), News Talk 1590 / ABC Radio Affiliate, many podcasts and other media. For the latest news, follow @rickbleiweissauthor on Instagram and/or visit https://www.rickbleiweiss.com
