LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mystery Trip, an independent corporate events company that has built custom team bonding experiences since 2009 for major brands like Gitlab, Google, L'Oreal and Deloitte, today announced the launch of Mystery Games, an innovative hybrid team building solution designed to forge meaningful connections between remote employees.
Through hybridizing virtual and tactile, in-person components, Mystery Games drives team bonding and engagement. To engender shared surprise, a package of client-selected and game-specific items is first shipped directly to participants who receive instructions not to open them until the event. Then, on game day, players compete to win prizes.
With six games launching today, more will be announced soon.
Current titles include:
- Minute to Win It - Inspired by the NBC show, players accomplish off-the-wall objectives like putting M&Ms into a cup using a straw for suction
- Game of Games - A combination of mini-games like "Scattergories"
- Photographic Scavenger Hunt - Players compete to find random objects and complete silly tasks
- Family Feud - Inspired by the classic game show, the team who responds with the most popular answers wins
- Pub-style trivia - A five-round pop culture Q&A game
- Holiday and company-themed games - "Mysterious Spooktacular," "Office Olympics," etc.
"Since the most effective team bonding events involve in-person, experiential components, we carefully crafted each Mystery Game to capture the same delightfully unique nature of our live offerings," said company Founder and Chief Mysterious Officer, Dave Green. "While in beta, our games showed immediate results for clients seeking engaging new ways to drive camaraderie between employees."
During beta testing, over 5,000 individuals worldwide from 450 groups like Harvard University, Intuit, the American Bar Association and New York Public Radio played online Mystery Games.
One client, AristaMD, a leading digital health company that provides eConsult solutions to connect primary care providers (PCPs) with timely, documented specialist insights, became an early adopter of Mystery Trip's suite of hybrid products.
"Throughout the pandemic, Mystery Trip has consistently kept my team connected through their innovative and well-thought-out events," says Brooke LaVasseur, AristaMD's CEO. "It really is wonderful to take a break from the solitude of remote work and get back to sharing fun experiences with colleagues."
Adds Green, "Surprise is part of our company's DNA. It's vital to creating memorable celebrations which forge strong team bonds."
Mystery Trip will debut its new products on Monday, November 8, as part of Smart Monday, powered by MPI, at IMEX America, a globally-renowned gathering of business event professionals which is considered to be the "heartbeat of the global business events community."
"We're delighted that Mystery Trip chose IMEX America as a platform to launch their new team bonding experiences – the business events community is in for a real treat," says IMEX Group CEO, Carina Bauer.
To learn more about Mystery Games and book an event, go to https://mysterygames.mysterytrip.co.
To join Mystery Trip at IMEX America in Las Vegas on November 8, go to https://imex.mysterytrip.co.
