NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystery Writers of America is proud to announce the Winners for the 2021 Edgar Allan Poe Awards, honoring the best in mystery fiction, non-fiction and television published or produced in 2020. The Edgar® Awards were presented via a live presentation on Zoom and can be found here You Tube or Facebook

BEST NOVEL

Djinn Patrol on the Purple Line by Deepa Anappara (Penguin Random House – Random House)

BEST FIRST NOVEL BY AN AMERICAN AUTHOR

 

Please See Us by Caitlin Mullen (Simon & Schuster – Gallery Books)

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL

 

When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole (HarperCollins Publishers - William Morrow)

BEST FACT CRIME

Death in Mud Lick: A Coal Country Fight Against the Drug Companies that Delivered the Opioid Epidemic by Eric Eyre (Simon & Schuster - Scribner)

BEST CRITICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL

 

Phantom Lady: Hollywood Producer Joan Harrison, the Forgotten Woman Behind Hitchcock by Christina Lane (Chicago Review Press)

 BEST SHORT STORY

"Dust, Ash, Flight," Addis Ababa Noir by Maaza Mengiste (Akashic Books)

BEST JUVENILE

Premeditated Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce (Workman Publishing - Algonquin Young Readers)

 BEST YOUNG ADULT

 

The Companion by Katie Alender (Penguin Young Readers – G.P. Putnam's Sons BFYR)

BEST TELEVISION EPISODE TELEPLAY

"Episode 1, Photochemistry" – Dead Still, Written by John Morton (Acorn TV)

 ROBERT L. FISH MEMORIAL AWARD

"The Bite," Tampa Bay Noir by Colette Bancroft (Akashic Books)

 * * * * * *

THE SIMON & SCHUSTER MARY HIGGINS CLARK AWARD

 

The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne by Elsa Hart (Minotaur Books)

THE G.P. PUTNAM'S SONS SUE GRAFTON MEMORIAL AWARD

 

Vera Kelly Is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht (Tin House Books)

