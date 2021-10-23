MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Standard celebrations of Halloween may be off the table in COVID times, but belief in the paranormal has not waned one bit. A study conducted by the researchers at PsychTests.com indicates that people are still very much enthralled by the supernatural, and beguilingly haunted by the idea of magic, the forces of fate and destiny, and life on other planets.
Analyzing data from 2,172 individuals who took the Paranormal Beliefs Test, researchers at PsychTests assessed people's attitude toward aliens, the concept of fate, and psychic experiences. Here's what the data revealed:
(Note: The percentages reported below are based on the people who strongly believe in the particular phenomena):
MAGIC & PSYCHIC PHENOMENA
> 38% of women and 23% of men are wary of black magic.
> 27% of women and 14% of men believe that using voodoo dolls can cause bodily harm.
> 24% of women and 15% of men believe that love or luck spells can work.
> 47% of women and 35% of men believe that certain people are born with special powers.
> 32% of women and 15% of men give credence to palm readings.
> 39% of women and 32% of men believe that it is possible to read minds.
> 42% of women and 34% of men think telepathy is possible.
> 23% of women and 21% of men believe in the power of telekinesis.
> 21% of women and 15% of men feel that the ability to levitate is possible.
> 57% of women and 42% of men think that some people can predict the future via prophecies or premonitions.
FATE & DESTINY
> 59% of women and 44% of men believe in soul mates.
> 71% of women and 51% of men believe that if two people are meant to be together, they will be.
> 77% of women and 50% of men believe that certain people are meant to cross paths.
> 42% of women and 18% of men read their horoscope.
> An almost equal amount of women and men (27% and 28% respectively) believe that there is no such thing as a coincidence.
EXTRATERRESTRIALS
> 68% of women and 72% of men believe that there is life on other planets.
> 45% of women and 44% of men believe that aliens have either already visited Earth or will do so in the future.
> 48% of women and 44% of men subscribe to the conspiracy theory that the government is hiding proof of alien existence.
> 24% of women and 20% of men think that crop circles were created by extraterrestrials.
> 19% of women and 20% of men believe that aliens have abducted humans.
"The idea that there is more to the world than what we know or can see is tantalizingly alluring. That is why to this day, we are still enthralled with the prospect of other-worldly creatures in distant galaxies, untapped mental powers, and of a universal consciousness," explains Dr. Jerabek, president of PsychTests. "We are naturally curious…and very much driven to determine whether there are other beings out there who are equally curious about us. The fact that millions of dollars are being spent in order to discover life on other planets is no laughing matter, and a testament to our indelible attraction to the unknown, and our desire to know the unknown. And I think this is only the beginning. We are opening up our minds to possibilities that we once dismissed, and pulling away at the veil that separates the real and the mysterious."
