SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyTek, a Scottsdale-based managed IT services firm focused on redefining the managed IT experience for Arizona's growing businesses, offers IT support services for Arizona schools as they move to online learning platforms through its flexible MyTek Butler IT services.
"We have always focused on affordable solutions for Arizona organizations that are adaptable with no long-term contracts," said Tim Tiller, MyTek CEO. "IT services are needed now more than ever to support our schools and families as they move to online learning and as we look for ways to partner and support one another during this unprecedented time."
MyTek offers several levels of proactive IT services, depending on an organization's needs. Across each tier, we offer support for your essential technical service needs, including Office 365, network support and administration, IT security, hardware set-up, private cloud hosting and virtual support.
MyTek's services are uniquely positioned to immediately provide technology services to schools who are moving towards online learning platforms:
- MyTek Cloud Hosting Services
MyTek partners with Iron Mountain's Phoenix data center where we have dedicated servers for hosting. Our in-house hosting expertise and resources coupled with our partnership with Iron Mountain allows us to quickly support schools needing to expand cloud server power to support the expansion into online learning.
- MyTek Remote Support Services
MyTek's remote support infrastructure is easily expandable to provide various levels of remote support to end users as schools move to online learning. Our existing infrastructure and experience allow us to quickly and dynamically partner with schools looking to solve support challenges that will come when introducing technology as the main delivery tool for facilitating student learning.
- MyTek Project Services
MyTek's system engineers are ready to be deployed to schools looking for additional technology experts to augment their teams. Our staff builds and maintains complex technology environments for many local businesses. This experience is easily transferable in the education sector.
"As a company and member of our local community, our focus now and always is on how we can deploy our team's expertise to support local businesses in a flexible and helpful way," said Tiller. "Right now, is the time to be adaptable, fair and collaborative in how we work together."
If you are interested in learning more about MyTek Butler and how it can support your migration to online learning environments, please contact us at (623) 312-2311.
"Unfortunately, we may not be able to have a cup of coffee or break bread with you at this unique time in history – which is how we usually like to get to know our customers," stated Tiller, "But, we'll make good use of technology for a virtual face-to-face meeting with you and hope that we can meet in person in the near future!"
About MyTek:
We deploy the magic of technology with unparalleled support to Arizona businesses. For over a decade, MyTek has provided proactive IT solutions such as technical helpdesk support, computer support, and Phoenix IT consulting to growing Arizona businesses. It's always been our goal to provide enterprise-level IT practices and solutions to the small business sector, with predictable pricing. Our experience has allowed us to build and develop the infrastructure required to ensure our clients' happiness, with their technology always reliable and at an affordable investment. Our dedicated staff thrives on seeing our clients succeed. Your success is our success. We treat your business with the same care and strategic oversite as if it was our business. Learn more at mytek.net or call (623) 312-2311 or contact us here.
Media Contact:
Brenda Bryan
The Bryan Agency
236708@email4pr.com
Ph: (602) 561-9758