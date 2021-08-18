BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, Mytonomy, Inc. the leading enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for video-based patient engagement, announced they have been listed on the 2021 Inc. 5000, as No. 835, climbing 364 spots from 2020.
The annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America's most dynamic economic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Oracle, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"I am incredibly proud of our amazing team and their ability to sustain the level of innovation and growth required to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for a second year in a row," said Anjali Kataria, CEO and Co-Founder, Mytonomy, Inc. "This honor is also shared with our amazing customers who are reimagining healthcare in a digital world."
Mytonomy's three-year growth rate soared to 583% from 377% in 2020 due to demand and rapid adoption of Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare platform across top health systems and virtual care clinics who realized the importance of engaging patients remotely. By helping prepare and instruct patients through Mytonomy, providers save time, reduce costs and improve outcomes.
Mytonomy adapts to each patient, personalizing the experience across the entire journey. Patients are less anxious and learn to care for their health in novel ways.
The Inc. 5000 award is the latest honor earned by Mytonomy. Last month Mytonomy closed an initial $25M of their Series B financing led by Level Equity. Earlier this week they announced they took home 26 combined Telly and Digital Health Awards for excellence in video-based patient education spanning cardiometabolic disorders, orthopedics, pregnancy, bariatrics, behavioral health and COVID-19.
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 have proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the Inc. 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate rose to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Mytonomy
Mytonomy, Inc., (Bethesda, MD) is on a mission to engage patients more deeply in their care, so they can lead a healthier, happier life. Mytonomy's Cloud for Healthcare provides a powerful and easy-to-use video-based patient engagement and communication platform. We help save time, money, and improve outcomes. Mytonomy empowers providers to deliver consumer-like patient education/training resulting in high patient satisfaction and viewership. Mytonomy streams a health system's own content as well as a library of over 2000+ peer-reviewed, microlearning videos produced in Mytonomy's studio to patients, pre- and post-visit, nudging them along the way. Mytonomy's interactive communication cloud asks patients questions via SMS/text and email, and tailors the experience based on real time inputs.
Mytonomy is a rapidly growing venture and PE backed firm supporting health systems, payers and pharma/med device companies across the country. Mytonomy was first named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US in 2020. For more information about Mytonomy, visit http://www.mytonomy.com or email info@mytonomy.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
Media Contact
Blaine Heck, Mytonomy, 201-314-9506, blaine@nardimedia.com
SOURCE Mytonomy