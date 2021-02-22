PHOENIX, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artist Andrés Pérez Jurado is excited to announce the launch of his new website, dedicated to his works of Naïf art. Are you unfamiliar with what "Naïf Art" means? Andrés Pérez Jurado is an artist who defines "Naïf Art" not through words but with his beautifully colorful and unique paintings.
Originally from Caracas, Venezuela, his art has found homes with collectors and exhibits worldwide.
Naïf Art refers explicitly to art created by artists who've had no formal training in an art school or academy. This is not to say that Mr. Pérez has had no training, but his artistic style stays well within the limits of the traditional concept of Naïf Art.
It is often said that childlike simplicity and frankness characterize Naïf Art, ignoring the formal qualities of painting, such as the three rules of perspective.
When pressed to say how he defines his work, Andrés Pérez Jurado states:
"I capture it spontaneously without academicism, through an explosion of colors, contrasts, of harmony, and of different very defined forms with my very personalized and unique style of seeing my world...
...I saturate the canvas in all its spaces, sometimes becoming ornate and almost baroque creations. In my works, the lack of perspective is obvious. Expressing it not with vanishing points, but if not, with an overlap of planes, shapes, and colors; shapes that are sometimes not proportional to their size, thus achieving depth and distance."
Anyone who wants to explore or already loves this art form would do well to visit Andrés' new website at andresperezjurado.com. This artist's acrylic, with some oil paintings are spontaneous, rich in color and freshness, and would be a great addition to your collection.
His work and other fun and useful items decorated with his paintings can be purchased with options for different sizes and five paper or canvas options. You don't have to be a connoisseur of art to appreciate Naïf Art. You'll be a fan when you see the bright, vibrant, colorful work of this Naïf world. So, visit Señor Pérez's website now. You will be glad about your discovery!
For more information about Andrés Pérez Jurado, visit https://www.andresperezjurado.com/.
