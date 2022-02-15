LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NAACP announced today that it will host its first-ever Golf Invitational as part of the 53rd Annual Image Awards ceremony. The inaugural event produced by PGD Global will feature a celebrity golf tournament and an on-course Black Excellence Museum showcasing images of key moments in history along with special photographs of past Image Awards recipients. The 53rd NAACP Image Awards Golf Invitational presented by AT&T "Humanity of Connection" will take place Tuesday, February 22 at the Wilshire Country Club.
"This event is meant to be educational, uplifting and breakdown the barriers that still exist in the world of golf," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. "Beyond inclusivity and accessibility, it is important that the industry take note and ensure that minorities are represented and feel welcomed into the business of the game. We've seen minorities excel on the golf course in the past and we're looking to pave the way forward for future legends on and off the green."
Currently only 9.5% of professional golfers are African American, with Caucasian males holding the top spot at 67% according to a Statista survey. According to a recent article by the New York Times, Tiger Woods' distinction on the golf course could not alone spark the increase in diversity many hoped it would. The article reports, "A lack of easy access to golf courses and the high costs associated with competing have proved to be problems." Expanding the demographics of golf players to include more blacks, minorities and women is dependent on attracting more people to the game and making the golf world accessible to all.
Vivian Pickard, President & CEO of the Pickard Group, and former President of the General Motors Foundation, and Kenneth Bentley, CEO of Advocates Pro Golf Association (APGA), will serve as co-chairs of the NAACP Image Awards Golf Invitational. Each has earned tremendous trust and goodwill among decision makers capable of solidifying the NAACP's presence and impact in the sport of golf.
Golf legends Charlie Sifford, Calvin Peete and Lee Elder will be honored at the opening ceremony along with promising APGA players in attendance. The Golf Invitational will have 24 teams composed of prominent entertainers, athletes and business leaders, competing in an 18-hole 5-man match format. The event will be hosted by ESPN Broadcaster Jay Harris and Professional Golfer Seema Sadekar.
The top three teams and one wild card team will compete in the Million Dollar Playoffs presented by Toyota to determine the tournament champions. Each team will select one player to attempt a hole-in-one at 160-yard par-3 10th hole and play a 2-man alternate shot format until completion of the hole. The team with the lowest score will be crowned NAACP Image Awards Golf Tournament Champions.
Special guests of the event will be able to watch the event from the Clubhouse Lounge presented by Bacardi. Specialty cocktails provided by Bacardi will be served along with hors d'oeuvres. A live DJ will be setting an upbeat mood for guests as they watch recognizable faces compete at this important event.
All tournament players and special guests will gather in the Clubhouse Lounge presented by Bacardi for the closing ceremonies that includes a celebratory dinner and awards announcements.
About NAACP
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
In media attributions, please refer to us as the NAACP.
NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation's first civil and human rights law organization, and shares our commitment to equal rights.
About PGD Global
Play Golf Designs, Inc. (PGD Global) is the future of golf entertainment meets golf entry. An innovative golf-focused firm, directing and producing luxury and purposeful events and content for some of the world's most legendary athletes, brands, entertainers and organizations including Coach Mike Woodson, Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Jalen Rose, The Calvin Peete Foundation, Toyota, Diageo and MGM Resorts International. PGD creates the most innovative golf tournaments and experiences with a focus on elevating and celebrating diversity and inclusion within the game. In 2020 PGD Global announced "Project Fairway", a movement dedicated to growing the game of golf for young girls and women by connecting them with golf through lifestyle and wellness. PGD Global operates golf-lifestyle events and experiences all around the country, welcoming new golfers and businesses to the game with creativity, purpose and inspiration. More info: http://pgdglobal.com.
About AT&T "Humanity of Connection"
The Humanity of Connection (HOC) honors the legacy of multicultural communities and celebrates the individuals and groups that contribute to American culture through business, community, STEAM, sports and entertainment. The Humanity of Connection is the intersection of where community meets policy.
The HOC provides a platform to honor the innovators and leaders who move the culture forward and showcase AT&T's continuous efforts to improve the communities we serve. It is a conversation about people who elevate the community. It defines the essence of their spirit and inspires the multicultural community.
By shining a light on the people, places and moments that celebrate us, the HOC brings us together to connect our dynamic stories through technology and to celebrate each other and the contributions we've made to shift the culture forward.
AT&T's commitment to our community has always been rooted in a culture of connection and innovation and the Humanity of Connection is powered by AT&T.
About Bacardi Limited
Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded close to 160 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 8,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit http://www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships. Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that is scheduled to begin production in 2021.
To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at http://www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit http://www.toyotanewsroom.com.
About Wilshire Country Club
The Wilshire Country Club was conceptualized around 1919 by a group of Los Angeles businessmen who were very interested in the game of golf. The original founders and investors believed the Country Club would be a wonderful asset to Los Angeles and a boon to all local businessmen. Today, Wilshire hosts many great tournaments and groups such as the LA Open, the Senior PGA and the LPGA. The course remains one of Southern California's gems and a wonderful testament to great course design. The Club is set in the historic Hancock Park area of Los Angeles and was designed by Norman Macbest.
Media Contact
Eva Fattahi, PGD Global, 347-839-0993, eva@pgdglobal.com
Nisha Sadekar, PGD Global, 310-926-4075, nisha@pgdglobal.com
SOURCE PGD Global