HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nam Jonez released his lead single 'Complicated' on September 3rd, 2021. Since the single's release, it's sold over 950 digital downloads in a single week earning the record the #12 spot on the R&B Digital Song Sales Billboard Charts as well as peaking at #2 on the iTunes R&B Charts.
When asked about 'Complicated', Nam Jonez is quoted as saying: "My purpose is to create music that heals the souls of everyday people and mainly the people who experience heartbreak. Have you ever heard a song that moved you to the point where you wanted to tell all of your friends about it? Well, that's the type of feeling you may experience when listening to 'Complicated'. By its very definition, the term 'Complicated' means involving complications."
Nam wrote 'Complicated' from his personal experience of heartbreak and confusion. Recalling a dark time in his life he pulled out passion and lyrics that are relatable. Complicated was vocally produced by Grammy Nominated producer David Je' who helped craft the sound of the record. The record is written and structured to flow with how your heart can fluctuate in love. Nam's EP 'Complex' will also feature lyrics written by Grammy nominated songwriter Alicia Renee. 'Complex' will be released and distributed by KB Recording Group on all digital platforms September 17th!
To Stream/Download 'Complicated' click here!
Nam Jonez is an R&B singer, songwriter from Washington D.C. He began his musical passion being a product of a talented family of singers and musicians. Growing up singing gospel music is where you hear the soul and passion behind his voice. Nam started writing songs in the 7th grade after turning a poem into music lyrics. He still applies that method to his writing style today.
Follow Nam Jonez on social media: https://ffm.bio/namjonez
