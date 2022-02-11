LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time ever, viewers outside of Florida can engage with the Naples Jewish Film Festival and its rich lineup of feature films and episodic series.
Harnessing the power of Film Festival Flix's virtual venue solution, the festival brings their 2022 program to a user-friendly platform for easy and straightforward home viewing, casting a wider net for their selection of stories investigating Jewish identity from a wide variety of perspectives while promoting awareness of Israel's history and culture.
Established in March of 2014, the Naples Jewish Film Festival was initially conceived of as a fundraiser for the Beth Tikvah synagogue of Naples, Florida. Over the years, the festival has grown in scope, engaging with the Naples community and formalizing itself as an unmissable event celebrating and exploring contemporary Jewish experiences. The Naples Jewish Film Festival affords movie goers the opportunity to see Jewish films that are not easily accessible in theaters or on streaming services. These high quality films with Jewish themes create a sense of community, cultural understanding, and engage viewers in a way that no other medium does.
This year's lineup consists of four feature length films (Tiger Within, Dirty Tricks, Greener Pastures, and Here We Are) and two long-form series (Labyrinth of Peace and Asylum City). Titles will roll out one at a time during the dates of the festival. The dates and times for each selection can be found on the festival's calendar page on Film Festival Flix.
Festival sponsors include Beth Tikvah, Mondo Uomo, Kay Lifestyle Homes, and Sotheby's International Realty. Both festival passes and patron passes are available for purchase now. Donations to help support the festival are encouraged.
Festival highlights:
Tiger Within
Casey, an unloved, racist teenager from a broken home runs away, only to find herself destitute in New York City. There she meets an elderly Holocaust survivor called Samuel (Ed Asner), who despite her ignorant and offensive views, remembers an old promise he made and decides to help her. (98 mins.)
Labyrinth of Peace
In this engaging mini-series set in post-war Switzerland, Klara cares for displaced holocaust survivors, while her husband Johann hopes to save his father-in-law's textile company. Johann's brother Egon is ready to hunt down escaped Nazis. All three soon realize that peace is bought with the blood of the victims of war.
Here We Are
Aharon has devoted his life to raising his son Uri. They live together in a gentle routine, away from the real world. But Uri is autistic, and now as a young adult it might be time for him to live in a specialized home. While on their way to the institution, Aharon decides to run away with his son and hits the road, knowing that Uri is not ready for this separation. Or is it, in fact, his father who is not ready? (92 mins.)
Asylum City
Based on the best-selling novel by the same name, "Asylum City" is an engaging series set in the underworld of refugees and asylum seekers; those looking to help them and those who take advantage of their plight. A young social activist is found dead and the main suspect is an asylum seeker from Africa who was seen leaving her apartment. Police Officer Anat Sitton leads the murder investigation, unravelling a complex world of corrupt politicians, and organized crime and illegal arms deals.
Virtual festival passes are on sale now: https://filmfestivalflix.com/naples-jewish-film-festival/purchase-tickets/
The virtual edition of the Naples Jewish Film Festival is available to stream worldwide, February 27-April 28.
To view the entire lineup: https://filmfestivalflix.com/festival/naples-jewish-film-festival/
