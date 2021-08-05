NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Married, Emmy award-winning director/choreographer duo Tabitha and Napoleon D'umo, known professionally as Nappytabs, have joined forces with country music artist Chuck Wicks and local entrepreneur Rob Bellenfant, to develop the first resident stage production in Nashville.
Napoleon and Tabitha have worked with some of the best performers in the world including Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez. They have also directed the Jabbawockeez MUS.I.C and PRISM international stage shows and have worked on several productions including The Beatles: Love, Mystere, KA. Now, they are developing a show specifically for the Nashville market.
"To us, Nashville is already one of the entertainment capitals of the U.S, so to be able to bring a new level of entertainment to Nashville is quite an honor," says Napoleon D'umo. "The whole team has so much passion for this new project and to be able to do something we love and to be first at it, makes us pioneers - a title we're all grateful to accept."
The residency will take place at the Woolworth Theatre in the historic Woolworth building in Downtown Nashville. While the show is currently under development, opening is slated for early 2022.
The ownership group led by Chuck Wicks and Rob Bellenfant, signed the duo to create a one of a kind show that represents Nashville, and all the things that make this region great. "Working with Nappytabs is every creative person's dream," says Wicks. "Being able to work day-to-day with all of them, watching their creative minds work alongside their top-level professionalism has been a breath of fresh air. I'm still in shock that they're a part of the team, but that's what Nashville deserves. They deserve the best. To be the pioneer of something of this magnitude in the music city is such an honor, and with Nappytabs spearheading the creative, we're all chomping at the bit for opening night!"
For more information on Nappytabs, visit https://www.nappytabs.com/intro
For more information on Chuck Wicks, visit https://chuckwicks.com/
