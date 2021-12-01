NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

 By NASA

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will air live coverage of the first National Space Council Meeting held under the Biden-Harris Administration at 1:30 p.m. EST today, Wednesday, Dec. 1, from the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington. The meeting will air on NASA Television, the agency's website, and the NASA app, as well as the agency's flagship Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

Vice President Kamala Harris chairs the council, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver remarks.

For more information about NASA's missions:

https://www.nasa.gov/ 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-air-vp-harris-first-national-space-council-meeting-301435293.html

SOURCE NASA

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.