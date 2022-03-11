PHOENIX, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready to head into the Winner's Circle - the winners of the NASCAR & Phoenix Raceway GamerThon™ for Good will be playing in the Championships at Phoenix Raceway, Saturday, March 12. Sixteen members from Boys & Girls Clubs will play Rocket League in the championship tournament of GamerThon. After the eports championship, Club members will view part of the Xfinity Cup Race.
"Our NASCAR & Phoenix Raceway GamerThon winners will have a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Xfinity Cup where they will learn how their gaming skills can translate into many STEM jobs in NASCAR and esports. Our Club kids will meet drivers and learn more about the culture and careers in racing," said Marcia Mintz, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley's President and CEO.
On Sunday, March 13, Club teens will get a behind-the-scenes NASCAR Race Day Tour at Phoenix Raceway hosted by NASCAR. The VIP tour will include meeting with pit crews and other industry personalities to discuss the science of racing, career paths and the various across the sport and its race events.
Thanks to partners including NASCAR, The Coca-Cola Company and NASCAR Driver Daniel Suárez, Club teens will also enjoy a unique Raceway experience at Daniel's Amigos with Suarez. The Daniel's Amigos experience includes grandstand tickets, a Q&A with the driver, commemorative t-shirts, breakfast, mariachi and more.
NASCAR & Phoenix Raceway GamerThon™ For Good benefits the Arizona Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, thanks to partners including Zelus Esports, Rival, Logitech, and Fry's Foods Stores.
About Arizona Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs
The Arizona Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs was formed in 2000 to increase the Club's visibility in communities and to advocate for Arizona's most vulnerable youth. Boys & Girls Clubs serve over 112,000 Arizona youth every year. Boys & Girls Clubs have proudly served Arizona youth with quality programs and services for more than 75 years. With 60+ locations around the state, Boys & Girls Clubs can be found in urban, suburban, and rural communities across Arizona, and military bases throughout the state.
About Phoenix Raceway
Home to the 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2022, the spring event weekend, March 11-13, kicks off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. For the third consecutive season, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 4-6. Over the three-day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, weddings, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit http://www.PhoenixRaceway.com and download the new NASCAR Tracks App at http://www.phoenixraceway.com/nascar-tracks-app/.
About Zelus Esports
Powered by Rival's unparalleled gaming platform and technology, Zelus delivers custom-designed, turnkey esports platforms that non-profits, media companies and brands license to build and grow their own gaming communities.
