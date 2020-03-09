NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nashville Health Care Council today announced the launch of Health Career Connect, an online job forum designed to connect health care employers and non-clinical talent. Primarily serving Nashville-based companies, Health Career Connect was developed to help attract national talent to benefit the Nashville health care community and deliver on the Council's mission of inspiring global collaboration to improve health care.
"Although clinical professionals are the heart of the health care industry, their work would not be possible without the many non-clinical experts who support patient care delivery — both from within health care services organizations like hospitals and clinics, and through the many science, technology and professional service firms that touch the industry," said Hayley Hovious, president of the Nashville Health Council. "The goal of Health Career Connect is to help organizations connect with high-quality talent to fulfill those roles and bolster the industry's success."
Health Career Connect is open to all employers seeking to fill non-clinical health care roles, including positions outside of the Nashville area. The site offers a variety of packages for advertising and promoting open positions.
Jobseekers can upload their resumes, search for jobs by title or keyword, sign up for job alerts, and browse the Health Career Connect company directory for hiring organizations.
"Nashville is home to more than 500 health care companies, nearly 400 professional service firms that support the health care industry, and the local employment market is expanding every day," continued Hovious. "We hope Health Career Connect will serve as a hub for employers and jobseekers, making the hiring process easier and more efficient."
According to a 2018 report from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, health care contributes $46.7 billion to the local economy annually and helps create and sustain more than 273,000 jobs in the Nashville region across diverse sectors including retail, real estate and finance. Globally, Nashville's health care industry generates more than $92 billion in revenue and more than 570,000 jobs.
For more information on Health Career Connect, visit www.healthcareerconnect.com.
About the Nashville Health Care Council
The Nashville Health Care Council is a premier association of health care industry leaders working together to inspire global collaboration to improve health care by serving as a catalyst for leadership and innovation. Since 1995, the Council has served as a trusted source for information on trends and innovations influencing the nation's health care industry. Through regular programs, the Council provides members with unparalleled access to national and international policymakers, industry innovators, and thought leaders.
Home to 16 publicly traded health care companies, Nashville's health care industry generates more than $92 billion in annual revenues and 570,000 jobs globally. It is Middle Tennessee's largest and fastest-growing employer. For more information on the Council, please visit www.healthcarecouncil.com.
