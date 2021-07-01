NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tutored by Teachers (TbT), a public benefit company and one of the first models for a national high dosage tutoring program, launches their national Summer Academy July 6 through August 6. TbT reimagines summer school with a flexible and synchronous model with intervention blocks for math and ELA foundations. Districts and school leaders are encouraged to apply for the summer and 2021-2022 school year programs which are eligible for American Rescue Plan Act, CARES Act, Title I and Title III funding.
What can school partners and students expect during TbT's Summer Academy?
Diverse, certified and vetted educators in math, ELA and special education
Pre- and post-assessments to measure academic progress and lexile growth
Targeted phonics instruction reinforced with small group reading
Continual collaboration with school-based content-area faculty for improved pacing, standards alignment and grade tracking
As districts across the country grapple with learning loss and the flow of American Rescue Plan Act funding entering state education budgets, TbT's focus hinges on learning recovery interventions and standard-aligned gains as their core strategy to help districts close the gap before districts start back in the fall according to co-founder Rahul Kalita.
"In our inaugural summer school academy, we will apply the best practices from our high dosage tutoring intervention to help America's students achieve their grade-level proficiency," Kalita says. "With the success of this summer, we'll serve 10,000 kids next school year."
Building on this momentum, spring academic data shows marked improvement in TbT's four week offering. One partner, Tulsa School for Advanced Studies, a Los Angeles Unified School District elementary partner, showed 63% growth in targeted phonetic skills and significant academic growth in ⅓ of their K-2 students who participated in the 4 week spring program. This is a notable short-term measure for a school with 26% of their students designated as English as a Second Language, and 14% as English Language Learners, a key population of growing concern nationally for districts and school stakeholders.
TbT also impacted gains for at-risk 8th graders in Alabama's Phenix City School District with a 50% increase in passing rate for both math and ELA classes and an overall course grade improvement by 21 points in math and 11 points in ELA.
Chad Simmons, Senior Program Director of Virtual Programs of Roads to Success, established a partnership with the national tutoring program for the spring and looks forward to continuing this level of support for their two partner schools in Harlem. In addition to the extra dosage of academic support, Simmons says TbT helped alleviate parent concerns over learning loss since the challenges of Mayor Bill de Blasio's push to reopen New York Public Schools in October of last year.
"Tutored by Teachers is well versed in technology and their content areas," he says. "The tutors really take the time to get to know our students and develop great professional relationships with them."
Both urban and rural districts have shown proven gains with TbT's high dosage intervention with a nationwide cadre of certified teachers supporting schools recovering from extended closures and virtual learning. Teachers deployed by TbT are provided training on DEI, culturally responsive instruction and student engagement centered on social emotional (SEL) support. A whole child approach has been noted as a lasting impact on sustainable student and school improvement.
Dominique Marie Martinez, a TbT teacher based in Redlands, Calif., looks forward to making an impression on students during the virtual Summer Academy and earning her mettle as an educator in the post-pandemic learning landscape.
"With Tutored by Teachers Summer Academy, students are going to need us more than ever to re-establish their confidence, self-determination," Martinez says. "Placing their SEL needs at the forefront of education will be a vital part of learning recovery.
To learn about school partnerships and teacher employment with TbT, visit tutored.live for more information.
About Tutored By Teachers
Tutored by Teachers (TbT) is a public benefit company that seeks to close the opportunity gap and advance equity in education by supporting high needs students in underserved communities. In the process, TbT empowers our nation's teachers to express their full potential by tutoring students and supporting their peers in the classroom. Learn more about Tutored by Teachers by visiting tutored.live.
