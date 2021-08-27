NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania... including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Atlantic, Camden, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late Saturday night. * A slow-moving weather system will affect the region today and Saturday. Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon and evening, with additional storms possible tonight through much of Saturday. With hot and humid conditions in advance of this system, storms will likely produce torrential downpours. As storms are also expected to be slow-moving, there is elevated potential for localized flash flooding, especially in more vulnerable urban areas and in locations that received substantial rainfall during the past couple of weeks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&