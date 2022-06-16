Shop LC positions meal giving program to align with Zero Hunger United Nations goal and company Mission
AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC and its parent company, Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL), is aligning its school meal program, Your Purchase Feeds, with UN Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger.
"Since 2017, Your Purchase Feeds has provided 37 million meals to kids in need," explains Michelle Long, Director of CSR Shop LC. "About 54,000 kids benefit from this program each day in the U.S. and India. By 2031, we expect to provide one million meals per day through our corporate mission, updated in 2021."
Of the 17 sustainable development goals (SDG). SDG 2, Zero Hunger, is the area in which Shop LC and VGL are bringing their meal program into compliance. The goal seeks to end hunger, achieve food security, and improve nutrition and sustainable agriculture. This dovetails with the Shop LC Mission to provide one million meals per day by 2031.
Every item purchased provides a nutritious meal to a child in need through the Shop LC giving program. This cost is absorbed by Shop LC at no extra cost to the consumer. Your Purchase Feeds provides a path to a successful future while ending generational poverty by targeting where hunger and education intersect – the classroom. Program partners use unique, proven approaches to help feed kids.
Shop LC is proud to partner with the No Kid Hungry campaign to help end childhood hunger in America. No Kid Hungry works in all fifty states to help launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive.
Shop LC also partners with Akshaya Patra to help end childhood hunger in India, and Backpack Friends in the Greater Austin Area to address food insecurity outside a classroom setting.
