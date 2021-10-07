GLEN BURNIE, Md., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The nation's first-of-its kind private art gallery created for and by the families of homicide victims, Art That Speaks Life Galleries, opened on September 25, National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. The gallery features the unique exhibition of "Painting for Peace, The Legacy of Dorothy Hawkins Gray and David Hawkins" which features historical artwork from the late Dorothy Hawkins Gray. Gray is the first and only African American woman to paint a sitting President, Vice President and Speaker of The House. She was featured in the local newspaper as she gave President Bill Clinton the oil painting collage of him and Vice President Al Gore; in addition, she was photographed with Newt Gingrich at the US Capitol with the oil painting she gifted him.
Gray began painting her first picture in 1986, a mural capturing the vision of Martin Luther King's "I Have A Dream" speech, a centerpiece at the newly opened gallery. Other notable paintings featured include former first lady Barbara Bush, surrounded by her grandchildren; a scene from the film Glory; A vibrant face painting of President Barack Obama; Michael Jackson performance; Michael Jordan game time; "Innocence" angels and several pieces that highlights her style which reflects the profuse heritage of her native Washington roots. Over 40 pieces are featured, primarily oil paintings but includes sketches, and collages. Her vibrant portraits and murals capture an inner vision, what renowned art historians call "vernacular art".
The gallery owner, Cynthia Edwards, also president of non-profit organization, Today's Dream Tomorrow's Future, known publicly as Cynbad4Real wears a shirt that expresses the importance of the gallery's work with a quote from her mother which reads, "If this America I love is anything it says it is, then I ought to be able to aspire to die working for and have brought to justice whom did this to my beloved David." Cynbad4Real, represents through the arts and activism the voice of the survivors traumatized by the murder of their loved ones. Artists of all platforms from vocalists to graphic designers, poets use their talents to create pieces that speak loudly against violence. Some notable artists include ODDVisuals, Daniel Holmes of Visions Entertainment, Jhane' Bowden, Terrell Edmonds of PV Studioz at the Loft and many more are submitting works to be included in the shows. What makes this gallery unique is every piece is created either by a family member of a homicide victim or an artist dedicating their work specifically in honor of the homicide victims and their loved ones. Every artwork is a statement piece that serves as a living memorial for the deceased. "My mother carried around a picture of my brother before he died, a very graphic picture. She would tell people look at what someone did to my beautiful son. I want to share with the world what beauty she created from that pain. A bullet did not end his story or ours." Cynbad4Real has spoken at city hall in Aurora, Colorado, where her brother was murdered, on behalf of her family and the survivors of homicide. She plans to build another gallery there as a symbol of hope and solidarity with the city where her family lost so much.
Today's Dream Tomorrow's Future is a green community development and social service non-profit organization guided by a mission to create conditions for social and economic advancement, administering programs to transform communities and empower individuals.
Art That Speaks Life is the official art gallery for the Painting for Peace, The Legacy of Dorothy Hawkins Gray and David Hawkins collection. Defined as an ongoing traveling art movement promoting a message and culture of nonviolence through creative peacebuilding. Guided by a mission to honor the lives of and preserve the memory of homicide victims as a collective legacy of hope. The goal is to utilize the visual, performing, and literary arts as an expression of community resilience, and a vehicle to uplift the human spirit and promote healing.
