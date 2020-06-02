CINCINNATI, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI, an employee-owned business and technology management consulting firm with offices in ten U.S. markets and more than 300 consultants and staff, launched a refreshed brand identity and dramatically transformed web presence today.
The update preserves the foundational elements of the company brand — namely, the signature SEI swirl logo and guiding principles grounded in employee ownership and a culture of collaboration — yet represents a meaningful step forward for an organization that has garnered national recognition as one of the fastest growing companies in America, as well as one of its best places to work.
"This is just another part of SEI's ongoing commitment to excellence," CEO Bill Gallagher said. "We approached this project the same way we've approached working with our clients for almost 30 years: collaboratively, and with an eye towards driving long-term value."
SEI was founded in Cincinnati in 1992 as a locally focused, employee-owned alternative to a traditional consulting model known for heavy travel schedules and transactional, impersonal engagements.
Founder Dan Pierce started the company with the goal of empowering consultants all over the country to view individual and organizational success as one and the same while embracing a people-first culture that values teamwork and participation in building and growing the business. In the years since, the company has added hundreds of consultants and support staff and nine new office locations.
SEI launched the broad-based digital transformation and rebranding effort in the fall of last year. "We realized that investing in our brand would enable us to strengthen our culture, create better business opportunities, and improve our ability to recruit best-in-class talent," Gallagher recalls. "The end product has reaffirmed that decision."
The key to a successful project, however, was to ensure the transformation remained true to the company's roots. "Since our founding, SEI has always had a strong sense of who we are and what we stand for," said Jason Davis, a Managing Director and key project stakeholder. "As such, we focused our efforts on refining our image and voice while retaining the legacy of our foundational identity, values, and vision."
Following the launch of the website, the firm will now turn its attention to enhancing and expanding its capabilities and message to the market — especially in light of unprecedented disruption and demand for technology and workplace organization solutions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. SEI leadership expects the new digital presence and supporting marketing materials to play a key role in supporting the company's growth in 2020 and beyond.
For more information, contact ktucker@sei.com or visit www.sei.com.
About SEI: SEI is a business and technology management consulting firm comprised of highly experienced professionals focused on delivering superior value to local clients. Founded in 1992, the company has more than 300 consultants and services staff based in 10 locations: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. SEI's world-class consultants collaborate with organizations across a wide range of industries to solve complex business challenges and lead large-scale projects and initiatives.