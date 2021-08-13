Navier Providing SHARP’s Latest Flagship “AQUOS R6” with Its AI-based Super-resolution

Navier Providing SHARP’s Latest Flagship “AQUOS R6” with Its AI-based Super-resolution

 By Navier Inc.

TOKYO, Japan, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navier Inc. has provided its deep learning-based image processing technology for AQUOS R6*1, the latest flagship smartphone of Sharp Corporation.

Navier develops a variety of image processing technology including super-resolution, sharpening, and noise removal for images and videos. Navier has a proven capability in deep learning-based image processing. In 2020, a paper*1 from Navier's research team was accepted in CVPR 2020, a top-tier international academic conference in the field of computer vision.

AQUOS R6 is equipped with a camera system jointly designed and developed by Sharp Corporation and Leica Camera AG. Navier's technology has realized its digital zooming function of real-time processing without compromising image quality.

*1 AQUOS, and the AQUOS mark are trademarks of Sharp Corporation.

*2 Shunta Maeda. "Unpaired Image Super-Resolution Using Pseudo-Supervision." IEEE/CVF International Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), 2020.

Media contact:

Tatsuya Nagata

316476@email4pr.com

+81(0)80-9972-1824

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navier-providing-sharps-latest-flagship-aquos-r6-with-its-ai-based-super-resolution-301354417.html

SOURCE Navier Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.