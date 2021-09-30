NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navigating Adoption: Presented by AdoptUSKids podcast Produced by Wordsworth + Booth Aims to Drive the Adoption of Teens from Foster Care
Podcast uses in-depth storytelling as a way of speaking to parents who are considering adopting youth.
The Ad Council, on behalf of AdoptUSKids and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families has turned to Wordsworth + Booth, Horizon Media's stand-alone audio creative and production unit, to produce a podcast series called Navigating Adoption: Presented by AdoptUSKids. This podcast gives dimension to the adoption experience, focusing on the emotional complexities of adoption as well as the fulfilling rewards of adopting a teenager from foster care.
The six-episode series (each approximately 30 minutes) is hosted by April Dinwoodie, a longtime expert and voice in the adoption from foster care community. Adopted herself, April brings a relatable authenticity to her conversations with teens adopted from foster care, their adoptive families, and knowledgeable adoption professionals.
The content features shared experiences from families, as well as actionable insights from experts to shine a light on teens in the foster care system, who often face more challenges in the adoption process then younger children.
"There's no better way to communicate the emotional depth of all that's involved in navigating the adoption journey than a podcast combining families telling their own story with experts who provide valuable information for anybody interested in learning more," said Tony Mennuto, President of Wordsworth + Booth.
The emotional stories in every episode highlight why we all need a sense of belonging and lasting connections. Each episode also gives insight and practical advice on a range of adoption topics – understanding the concept of loss, the importance of having support networks, helping teens find their voice in the adoption process, as well as the incredible emotional rewards that come with being a parent to a teenager.
"The personal stories in these podcasts will serve as a meaningful resource to inquiring families across the nation as they consider making a difference in the life of a teen," said Associate Commissioner Aysha Schomburg, Children's Bureau, Administration for Children and Families, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.
"Whether you're thinking about adopting a teen from foster care, have already adopted, or are just looking to learn more, these stories and resources will help you navigate the process, with inspiration and information along the way," said Michelle Hillman, Chief Campaign Development Officer at the Ad Council.
Wordsworth + Booth has supported previous Ad Council campaigns including Empowering Girls in STEM, Child Car Safety, Emergency Preparedness and Love Has No Labels, but this is the first time the organizations have partnered on a full podcast series. To listen to all six episodes of Navigating Adoption: Presented by AdoptUSKids, visit AdoptUSKids.org/podcast.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families
Within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) is responsible for federal programs that promote the economic and social well-being of families, children, individuals, and communities. The Administration on Children, Youth and Families (ACYF) administers national programs for children and youth; works with states, tribes, and local communities to develop services that support and strengthen family life; seeks joint ventures with the private sector to enhance the lives of children and their families; and provides information and other assistance to parents. Many of the programs administered by ACYF focus on children from low-income families; abused and neglected children; children and youth in need of foster care, independent living, adoption or other child welfare services; preschool children; children with disabilities; runaway and homeless youth; and children from Native American and migrant families. For more information on ACYF's adoption programs, please visit https://www.acf.hhs.gov/programs/cb/focus-areas/adoption.
AdoptUSKids
AdoptUSKids is a multi-faceted, federally funded project whose mission is to raise public awareness about the need for families for children in foster care, and assist states, territories and tribes to recruit and retain foster and adoptive families and connect them with children. The project is managed through a cooperative agreement with the Children's Bureau at ACF. To learn more visit adoptuskids.org, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and view our inspiring videos on YouTube.
The Ad Council
The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.
Horizon Media
Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the world's most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media. https://www.horizonmedia.com/
About Wordsworth+Booth
Wordsworth+Booth is a full-service creative agency that combines the engagement power of the entertainment industry with the strategic smarts of advertising. They specialize in audio advertising, podcasting, audio branding, and making voice apps. http://www.wordsworthandbooth.com
###
Media Contact
Dan Prince, Horizon Media, 9176470086, dan@princecomms.com
SOURCE Horizon Media