ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, October 9th, the Navy Midshipmen, and nationally ranked Southern Methodist University (SMU) Mustangs will face off at the Navy-Marine Corp Memorial Stadium for the 23rd time in series history. The game starts at 3:30pm, and as part of the opening ceremony, Team Fastrax™ will gracefully jump in with their majestic 2,000 sq. ft. American Flag.
John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™ said, "We are honored to be performing our patriotic American Flag skydive for the Navy football game. After such a significant game against UCF last week, we're hoping the Midshipmen can keep up the momentum with another AAC win."
According to the Midshipmen website, Navy leads the all-time series 13-9, including a 4-2 mark against the Mustangs in AAC games. Navy is 6-3 all-time in games played against SMU in Annapolis. The SMU contest is the third of five-consecutive games in which the Mids will play against the top-five teams in the AAC Preseason Poll. SMU was picked third behind Cincinnati and UCF in the preseason poll.
For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the Navy Midshipmen website.
Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Marine Staff Sgt. Aaron J. Taylor, who Died October 9, 2009, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information on Marine Staff Sgt. Aaron J. Taylor visit the Military Times website.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®
SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.
Media Contact
Matt Harvey, Team Fastrax, 740-971-8278, mharvey@teamfastrax.com
SOURCE Team Fastrax