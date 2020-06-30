CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navy Pier, Chicago's iconic lakefront destination, is pleased to share its 2020 summer programming roster featuring new and returning events, with a focus on health and safety to support the wellness of those at the Pier. Signature free events and programs in music, dance, fitness and festivals are set to return, including Water Flicks, Fresh Fest! Presented by Allstate, Wiggleworms, Water Colors and LatiNxt. New safety measures will apply to all events and programs, such as stringent Pier-wide cleaning, social distancing ambassadors and mandated face coverings at all times.
"For the fourth consecutive year, Navy Pier invites Chicagoans and guests back to the treasured lakefront for a robust lineup of summer events," said Navy Pier Chief Program and Civic Engagement Officer Michelle T. Boone. "Now more than ever, our city and our guests are deserving of a safe and comfortable destination to experience festive, free public programs in a beloved and scenic setting. We are honored to be a nonprofit civic space where all can connect, find joy and experience art, music and culture together once again."
Upcoming Summer Programming
Navy Pier introduces a new program Wave Wall Moves, in collaboration with See Chicago Dance, that will feature dance performances each Saturday beginning July 4 through August 29 from 3 – 3:15 p.m. at the Wave Wall Platform, including dance companies Raks Inferno, Meher Dance and more.
Grab your blankets and cozy up on the lawn near the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park for a special presentation of the popular Water Flicks film series every Monday from July 6 through August 24. The theme of this year's free, eight-week outdoor movie series' is "Suitcase Cinema," featuring films traveling to real and imaginary exotic locations. Upcoming movies include The Lion King, Kong: Skull Island, Moulin Rouge, Frozen 2 and more.
July will bring many music and dance events, including Fresh Fest! Presented by Allstate on Friday, July 10, a full-day showcase of Chicago's young, talented performing artists. This free festival is open to the public and will feature various genres of dance, music and performing arts at the Wave Wall Platform and Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park. Performances will feature Trickster Native Youth Opening, Wiggleworms, Puerto Rican Arts Alliance: Latin Music Project Ensemble, School of Rock, Collaboraction, The Happiness Club and Joshua Mhoon.
Navy Pier will welcome back Wiggleworms on Friday, July 10, a popular children's music series presented in partnership with the Old Town School of Folk Music. Families can visit every following Friday at 10 and 11 a.m. through August 21 at the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park.
Water Colors, a free live jazz music series, also begins on Friday, July 10 and runs through August 21 in Polk Bros Park, with a spotlight on local jazz artists as a way to support the Chicago arts community during these times. Series highlights include Greg Ward and the Chicago Jazz Orchestra, who will perform a tribute to "The Blues Brothers" with special guests Opal Staples and Lou Marini.
Finally, in light of current events, the popular LatiNxt Music Festival will round out the month and showcase all local bands that represent Chicago's vibrant Latinx music community. Guests will enjoy psychedelic cumbias, Latin soul, Latin surf rock and global bass sounds on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25.
Later in the summer season, Chi-Soul Fest returns on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19 to conclude this year's lineup of free arts and cultural programming with a festival showcasing the city's top talent in soul music.
Please note that all events are subject to change. Please visit the Navy Pier website for event lineup updates. All guests attending programs in the Polk Bros Performance Lawns will be required to view and participate from social distancing circles. Events are limited capacity and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Current Summer Programming
The season has already commenced with Wave Wall Wax, the Pier's free weekly DJ series. Wave Wall Wax is live at the Wave Wall Performance Platform every Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. through the end of August. Guests are welcome to dance to the sounds of House, Hip-Hop, Latin, Soul, Funk, Global and more from Chicago's top DJs.
The Pier's free Summer Fitness series kicked off mid-June, featuring high-intensity Rush Hour Workouts; a mixture of boxing, HIIT, barre burn and yoga sculpt from 6 – 7 p.m. at the City Stage in Polk Bros Park, followed by relaxing Sunset Yoga from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m., a combination of the vinyasa and yin styles. In partnership with Studio Fit Chicago and in collaboration with Yoga on the Beach Company, classes are offered each Tuesday through the end of August.
Music lovers of all ages have also been enjoying Live on the Lake!, the free weekly live music series in the Miller Lite Beer Garden featuring a variety of genres from local and regional acts each Saturday (2 – 11 p.m.) and Sunday (2 – 8 p.m.) through Monday, September 7.
Safety and Operational Measures
Since commencing its phased reopening on June 10, Navy Pier has prioritized stringent cleaning measures and safety practices to support the health and wellness of those at the Pier. Measures include multiple layers of sanitizing and disinfecting, preparing and equipping employees with appropriate resources, new physical distancing practices, and standard Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Chicago Public Health guidelines.
Guests must bring and wear a face mask at all times while visiting Navy Pier and try to maintain six feet of distance between individuals who are not from the same household. Guests should also wash hands regularly and/or utilize the nearly 80 hand sanitizers available throughout the Pier. Those who are sick, have COVID-19 symptoms or diagnosis, or have been exposed to someone with symptoms or diagnosis within the last 14 days should stay home or visit their healthcare provider.
Navy Pier's framework aligns with Phases 3, 4 and 5 of the State of Illinois' "Restore Illinois" plan and City of Chicago's "Protecting Chicago" outline, as well as CDC guidelines. Click here to view Navy Pier's full and detailed reopening plan.
Navy Pier's free summer programming is a part of the nonprofit destination's ongoing commitment to offer guests free, one-of-a kind arts and cultural programming, designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. For more information, please visit www.navypier.org.
PHOTOS: Navy Pier | Credits included within file labels
VIDEO: Navy Pier | Courtesy of Navy Pier
About Navy Pier
Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is the top nonprofit tourism destination in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and welcoming nearly 9 million guests annually. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more. The Pier recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with the unveiling of the iconic Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion. In 2020, Navy Pier continues to usher in its second century with ongoing Pier-wide redevelopment efforts – including a 220-room Hilton hotel with a year-round rooftop bar, Offshore (now open), and more – in addition to free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Click here to donate to Navy Pier, a mission-driven 501(c)(3) organization, in support of free public programs. For more information, visit www.navypier.org.
Navy Pier Mission Statement
Navy Pier is the People's Pier, Chicago's lakefront treasure, welcoming all and offering dynamic and eclectic experiences through partnerships and programs that inspire discovery and wonder.
