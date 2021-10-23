ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, October 23rd, the Navy Midshipmen, and the undefeated University of Cincinnati Bearcats will face off at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for the 5th time in series history. The game starts at 12pm, and as part of the opening ceremony, Team Fastrax™ will gracefully jump in with their majestic 2,000 sq. ft. American Flag.
John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™ said, "We are honored to be performing our patriotic American Flag skydive for the Navy football game. Both teams have a special place in our hearts and we're sure this will be an exciting game."
According to the Midshipmen website, Navy and No. 2 Cincinnati meet for the fifth time in series history and for the third time as AAC foes when the two square off on Saturday afternoon (12:00 noon) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Saturday's game is presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. Navy leads the all-time series against the Bearcats 3-1, however Cincinnati won the last meeting 42-0 in Cincinnati (Nov. 3, 2018). Saturday's contest will mark the third time in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium history that Navy has played host to the nation's No. 2 team. The Cincinnati contest is the fifth of five-consecutive games in which Navy plays against the top-five teams in the AAC Preseason Poll. Cincinnati was picked No. 1 in the preseason poll.
For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the Navy Midshipmen website.
Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Marine Lance Cpl. Sean P. Neal, who Died October 23, 2014, serving during Operation Inherent Resolve. For more information on Marine Lance Cpl. Sean P. Neal visit the Military Times website.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®
SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.
