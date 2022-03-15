MCLEAN, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, today celebrates its accolade earned in the 2022 TRENDY Awards, presented by Association Trends, an annual competition that recognizes the best marketing and communications pieces in the association and nonprofit community. Naylor's association partner, Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors Association won Silver in this year's awards for its creation and publishing of the Winter 2021 Issue of its quarterly publication, PHCC Solutions Magazine.
In addition to its winning publication, Naylor submitted four other nominations on behalf of its work for its association partners, including:
- Big I's Independent Agent Magazine (Sep. 2021 Issue)
- AAPA Seaports Magazine (Q1 2021 Issue)
- MHI Solutions Magazine (Q1 2021 Issue)
- Texas Asphalt Pavement Association's Texas Asphalt Magazine (Summer 2021 Issue)
"We're honored to be recognized by the TRENDY Awards for our team's hard work and dedication to bringing our partners' publications to life," said Alex DeBarr, president and CEO of Naylor. "We are committed to creating the best possible publications to assist our partners in spreading their important message throughout their communities."
Naylor's TRENDY Award win follows its three Platinum 2021 MarCom Awards for excellence in its print and digital media publications. The awards included Best Print Media: Magazine for Association Adviser magazine, Naylor's annual magazine for associations that offers best practices, news, and leadership strategies for association professionals.
The TRENDY Awards annually honor outstanding and unique communications and marketing work in the professional and trade association and nonprofit communities.
About Naylor
Naylor Association Solutions is devoted to building stronger associations. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Our offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, Association Management Software (AMS) and Member Data Platform (MDP), full-service association management, and online learning. Naylor's team supports its clients with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://www.naylor.com.
