NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Players' Tribune (TPT), Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, are back together for a special at-home season of their critically acclaimed podcast, Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson & Darius Miles. Named for the on-court celebration the duo made famous, this unfiltered, hilarious and incredibly engaging podcast transcends just sports to discuss everything from culture to music and beyond.
Miles and Richardson will be joined this season by a venerable list of basketball icons and legends including Chris Paul, Patrick Ewing, Paul George, Jerry Stackhouse, Antoine Walker, Tina Thompson, Rex Chapman and many more. The twosome will get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture.
"We have so much fun putting this together for our listeners, and now with everyone at home, the podcast is more like just catching up on old times with friends and others get to listen in on our conversations. It's such a dream for us," said Richardson. "Some of these guys might get so comfortable with these at-home episodes they show up in their boxer shorts," added Miles.
This season, Knuckleheads will feature a new logo with Quentin and Darius' cartoon figures wearing masks, as the duo records the podcast from the safety of their own homes. Additionally, fans can look forward to new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday over the course of 10 weeks.
"We're excited to bring these two-of-a-kind personalities together again for an at-home edition of Knuckleheads," said Carl Scott, head of audio at The Players' Tribune. "This show taps into the core of what we do, giving athletes a platform to share their stories in their own voice."
The first episode of "Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson & Darius Miles" is available now on all major podcast services and online at The Players' Tribune website.
