STAMFORD, Conn., July 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Audiobrain to provide music support services for its production of the Games of the XXIV Olympic Summer Games, which take place in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 – August 8. The announcement was made today by Mark Levy, Senior Vice President, Original Productions and Creative, NBC Sports Group, and Audrey Arbeeny, Founder and Executive Producer, Audiobrain.
This will be the tenth Olympic Games Audiobrain has collaborated with NBC Olympics to provide support across music search assistance and editing, as well as creative and technical support to NBC producers before, during, and after the Olympic Games.
"We use a multitude of music during the Olympic Games and are always looking for a variety of well composed pieces," said Levy. "Audiobrain's expertise in this area, combined with our exceptional internal NBC Music Services Group, helps us to provide our producers with the quantity and quality of musical choices that will allow us to deliver on all our initiatives during this intense production timeframe."
"Through our work with NBC Olympics over many years, we have been able to evolve for the changing needs over time, as new media and extensive live broadcasting becomes increasingly more significant," said Arbeeny. "There are now so many changes, ways to watch, interact and engage the audience that have evolved in the past couple years that this history and knowledge will be especially important for these Games.
"We understand the producers and their needs very well. Since we specialize in sonic branding, we recognize the importance of ensuring that every sound enriches NBC Olympics' coverage and audience experience. Along with NBC's music team, we will have access to nearly 1.5 million music tracks from every genre, mood and culture. Events and stories will unfold quickly and in real time, and it is our job to be as prepared and responsive as possible for all of them."
About NBC Olympics:
A division of NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal's coverage of the Olympic Games. NBC Olympics is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history. NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. NBC Olympics also produces thousands of hours of Olympic sports programming throughout the year, which is presented on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.
About Audiobrain:
Emmy™ award winning New York-based Audiobrain is recognized throughout the world as a leader in sonic branding and interactive audio. With expertise in original musical composition, technical consulting, interactive design, system development, branding, audio strategy, licensing and music supervision, Audiobrain specializes in multi-dimensional audio initiatives.
Media Contact
Audrey Arbeeny, Audiobrain, +1 212-242-9100, info@audiobrain.com
SOURCE Audiobrain