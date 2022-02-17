STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NBC Sports has selected Tagboard, a leading cloud graphics, and production platform, for its coverage of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, from Beijing, China, February 2–20, 2022. The announcement was made today by Mark Levy, SVP of Original Productions and Creative, NBC Sports, and Nathan Peterson, Tagboard CEO.
NBCUniversal's coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games from Feb. 2-20 has featured a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app. The Opening Ceremony was presented on Friday, Feb. 4, live in the morning and again in primetime on NBC and Peacock. Similar to recent Winter Games, NBC's primetime Olympic coverage began the night before the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 3. Coverage began on Wednesday, Feb. 2, on USA Network and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 18th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and sixth straight Winter Games, all the most by any U.S. media company.
Throughout the Winter Games, NBC Sports producers have used Tagboard's cloud production platform to incorporate interactive graphics, polls, and real-time social content into its coverage on broadcast, cable, and digital platforms.
The partnership with Tagboard builds on NBC Sports' commitment to enhance the viewer experience through interactive, digital innovation across social media by integrating thousands of social posts from fans and athletes into a variety of programs and platforms, contributing to NBC Sports' award-winning storytelling approach.
"We're thrilled to partner with Tagboard once again," said Levy. "The opportunity for our producers to weave real-time social content into their productions is invaluable, and Tagboard's platform gives us the flexibility to evolve and elevate our storytelling style."
"NBC Sports continues to raise the bar for interactive storytelling and production, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with them again," said Peterson. "Stories have always been the fuel for human connection – at the center of our culture and shared experience. By integrating social content from fans and athletes, conducting live polls and more, NBC Sports is crowdsourcing the stories behind the events to create an even more connected experience."
