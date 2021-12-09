SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Urban One announced the superstar group of honorees for the upcoming URBAN ONE HONORS including Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lifetime Achievement; Timbaland, Music Innovation; Gamble and Huff, Living Legends; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Inspirational Impact; and Oscar, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson, Entertainment Icon. Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Ne-Yo, the two-hour telecast premieres Monday, January 17, 2022, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV, a division of Urban One.
Wireless provider T-Mobile, America's 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, serves as Presenting Sponsor of the celebration. Previously announced presenters included Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans and Vashawn Mitchell, alongside performances by Inspirational Impact honoree Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Kelly Price and Tank. Additionally, TV & Radio Personality Eva Marcille will host a special backstage pass segment, featuring exclusive interviews with the show's honorees, performers and presenters. Tony McCuin serves as Director with Kim Burse on board as Musical Director.
URBAN ONE HONORS is presented by TV One and Radio One's Washington D.C. market's cluster of radio stations: Majic 102.3 and 92.7, WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, WOL 1450 & 95.9, and Spirit 1340. The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.
URBAN ONE HONORS is Executive Produced by Eric Tomosunas and Robert A. Boyd, II of Swirl Films. Marilyn Gill is the show's Executive Producer. Kashon Powell is the Vice President of Programming for Radio One and Susan Henry is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production for TV One.
# # #
Media Contact
Megan Mason, TV One, 919-438-3314, media@tvone.tv
SOURCE TV One