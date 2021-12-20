LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The GenC (Generation Crypto) event in November was one of the first-ever crypto marketing events and saw continuous growth throughout the entire month. As November came and went, more and more participants threw their hats in the ring for the competition. The contest was a part of an $800 million ecosystem fund. After the continuous growth, the sessions will continue to run in 2022. Hosted by the NEAR Foundation, the free event helped shape how marketers enter the crypto industry.
As more participants joined, so did a few more companies. Money Mint and Futureswap are just two of the many companies that partnered with GenC. They will also review the proposals and choose their finalist. Contracts are to be sent out post-win, a majority being within the $15,000 range.
Marketers and strategists do not have to have a crypto background, just a passion and knowledge to create fun marketing campaigns and a will to learn more with the sessions. Pitching and proposals are free to enter, providing strategists with a no-cost opportunity. Some pitches include creating buyer and target personas with a campaign test run on the buyer persona.
The GenC event provides attendees with:
- Contract pitching
- Panel Discussions
- Blockchain for Beginners
- Think Tanks
- Networking Events
As more people wanted to join the event, the event will continue in December and post-holidays. The lineup continues to have great speakers and sessions that will ensure you make the most of 2022 with crypto. Marketing agencies and companies alike that have been involved in the crypto space will be making appearances throughout the event.
All events will be live-streamed on Generation Crypto's Twitter page, as well as recorded and shared on Generation Crypto's YouTube channel. Generation Crypto's Sessions holds the latest schedule of events.
The NEAR Foundation:
The NEAR Foundation is a non-profit foundation headquartered in Switzerland that is responsible for contracting protocol maintainers, funding ecosystem development, and shepherding core governance of the NEAR protocol. Through simple, secure, and scalable technology, NEAR empowers millions to invent and explore new experiences.
