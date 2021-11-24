NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To assist people seeking an escape from the holiday blues and connection to the true source of joy and love, United Methodist Communications, the global communications agency for the denomination, has launched their Advent-Neighbors national advertising campaign.
After 20+ months of a pandemic, many individuals are looking for ways to find meaningful connections with others. In the bustle of the Christmas season, it's not uncommon for people to experience stress, woes from unmet expectations and feelings of depression and isolation. The advertisements share that The United Methodist Church provides a way to hear a voice of positivity, and experience community and connection in a meaningful way this holiday season.
The Advent-Neighbors campaign will reach over twenty targeted markets such as Atlanta, Dallas-Ft. Worth and Indianapolis. Placements will include a mix of social media, paid search and display ads. Each advertisement will direct people to one of two limited-time landing pages at UMC.org/Joy and UMC.org/JoyEnFamilia to start their first steps with The United Methodist Church.
"The Christmas season is a time when people are more open to experiencing something spiritual," shared Jennifer Rodia, Chief Communications Officer for United Methodist Communications. "We hope that these messages will encourage them to connect and find community for the holiday season and beyond."
During the summer, the agency launched a series of TikTok video ads for the first time. Each ad focused on a specific persona and their need to connect. This test proved successful with nearly three million video views. Building off of that momentum, the Advent-Neighbors campaign will also reprise popular TikTok spots and offer adapted versions for other media.
New York City's Times Square area, often called the crossroads of the world, will serve as a major exposure point for The United Methodist Church.
"With the increase in vaccine availability, the return of Broadway and heightened tourism, Times Square has seen a significant surge in its pedestrian traffic," said Poonam Patodia, Chief Marketing Officer. "Having The United Methodist Church's message shared here allows us to reach a large number of people from across the nation and the world. We want people to know that we're there for them, even in the bustle of this metropolitan city."
Throughout the year, United Methodist Communications implements a series of ad campaigns. Each generates awareness of The United Methodist Church among those who are not affiliated with a church who may be looking for community with others. They serve as an invitation to connect with a local United Methodist church to experience what it offers individuals whether they choose to participate in-person or online.
###
About United Methodist Communications
As the communications agency for The United Methodist Church, United Methodist Communications seeks to increase awareness and visibility of the denomination in communities and nations around the globe. United Methodist Communications also offers services, tools, and resources for communications ministry. Discover more about the agency at Resourceumc.org/Communications. Learn how to support this communications ministry work at ResourceUMC.org/GiveUMCom.
Media contact:
Aaron Crisler 615.742.5103
Media Contact
Aaron Crisler, United Methodist Communications Office of Public Information, 615-742-5103, presscenter@umcom.org
SOURCE United Methodist Communications