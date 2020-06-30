CHICAGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book La Llave de Latinoamerica was created by Nelson Sosa.
Nelson said this about his book: "In 'Latin American Journey With 'La Bamba' discover the wonders of Latin America! Learn about the music, rhythms, and customs of twelve different countries."
Published by Page Publishing, Nelson Sosa's new book La Llave de Latinoamerica will captivate the child's interest in history, culture, and heritage of Latin America, enlightening them of its beauty and impact in the world.
Consumers who wish to discover the treasures of Latin America can purchase La Llave de Latinoamerica in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
