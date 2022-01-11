WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neptune-GBX, operator of a dynamic trading platform and full-service precious metals dealer serving individual investors, the wealth management industry, broker dealers, and institutional investors is proud to announce the launch of the Neptune-GBX Mobile App. Neptune's market leading mobile app provides on-the-go customers with value through real-time market information.
This newly released app empowers users with:
- Real-time spot prices around-the-clock, for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium;
- Live pricing for the world's premier broad-market precious metals index;
- Access 24/7 market prices for the most popular cryptocurrencies; and
- Timely updates on market action and trends along with exclusive insights and observations
Development of the mobile app reinforces the client-centric position of Neptune-GBX as a clear leader in the market. The mobile app comes in addition to Neptune's prior receipt of a US Patent for the PMC Ounce® (Precious Metals Composite) and release of its innovative global storage management software. Neptune-GBX's product offerings continue to enhance the complete trading and ownership experience in physical precious metals for investors around the world.
Commenting on the genesis of the app, Christopher Blasi, President of Neptune-GBX states, "With few direct competitors innovating, we identified a market opportunity to develop an app designed to help clients more easily track the value of precious metals, particularly with our addition of the PMC Index® price quotes. Now was a good time to develop this offering, especially with the heightened interest surrounding crypto currencies."
New Software Company Emerges. Unique technology enabled products and services developed exclusively by Neptune-GBX has differentiated the firm as an investment products developer, trading platform and full-service dealer versus its global competitors. Aiming to bring greater innovation to the global precious metals market via Neptune-GBX's developed solutions, Blasi is launching a stand-alone software and technology enterprise in early 2022. The new offering will be a robust client portal which other dealers will be able to leverage to grow their businesses and bolster their value propositions. The software powering the portal delivers a user experience clients receive from traditional full-service financial firms and provides the functionality dealers require to manage diverse client positions which can be stored in various depositories and locations throughout the world.
To learn more, visit: http://www.neptuneglobal.com
About Neptune-GBX:
Neptune-GBX (Neptune Global Holdings LLC) is the owner and operator of a physical bullion exchange and a full-service precious metals dealer. The firm serves individual investors, the wealth management industry, broker dealers and institutional investors. The firm's bullion investment platform includes all forms of traditional physical precious metals in conjunction with innovative physical precious metal investment assets which provide unparalleled diversification, transparency, and liquidity. Neptune Global Holdings is a member firm of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) AIP. For additional information, visit http://www.neptuneglobal.com
