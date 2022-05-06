Nerd Street Partners with US Sports Camps, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, Seton Hall University, and Apprentice Esports to Provide Unique Summer Camps for Gamers Coast-to-Coast.
PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nerd Street, the national esports infrastructure company, is expanding its summer camp services with several new partnerships designed to help aspiring gamers build healthier gaming habits, develop their skills, and learn teamwork, leadership, collaboration, and trust.
The new partners include US Sports Camps, Esports Camps at Seton Hall University, Apprentice Esports, and the City of Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation Department, and were chosen to help inspire the next generation of gamers.
Nerd Street's summer camp sessions, featuring a fun and safe, in-person gaming camp experience, run daily from June 13 through August 19 for children ages 9 through 17 at locations nationwide, including Fullerton, CA, Bakersfield, CA, Oceanside, CA, Denver, CO, North Brunswick, NJ, South Orange, NJ, St. Louis, MO, Philadelphia, PA, and Georgetown, TX.
"As we continue to provide a fun and safe, in-person gaming experience across the country, we are expanding our summer programs with support through our new partners to help young gamers identify a path to success, while learning proper skills, technique, and how to be a better athlete," said John Fazio, CEO and founder of Nerd Street.
Nerd Street's Partnership with US Sports Camps:
As part of the partnership, Nerd Street, through US Sports Camps, will share its Camp Localhost product with a new market of traditional sports camp goers. Camp Localhost, powered by Nerd Street and US Sports Camps, takes a unique approach to competitive gaming through in-person esports and video game camps, all while inspiring the next generation of gamers. These newly enriched, engaging, and educational esports programs balance on-screen gameplay with physical challenges to help kids think critically about gaming while participating in physical, social, and cognitive activities. Through a positive and supportive environment, Nerd Street will help young gamers build healthier gaming habits and help them develop teamwork, leadership, collaboration, and trust.
"I love seeing Camp Localhost expand their reach because these passionate leaders can impact more young gamers," said Charlie Freund, Partnership Director for Youth Enrichment Brands at US Sports Camps. "Camp has always been a space for growth, a frontier of new social experiences and a place of independence. Our shared goal is growing the gaming community with positive players."
Nerd Street's Partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation:
Along with US Sports Camp, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PPR) will offer Camp Localhost this summer at the local level. After multiple successful projects between Nerd Street and PPR, this will be the organization's second installment of Camp Localhost. This camp allows young Philadelphia-area gamers to learn about esports while having fun with their peers and using high-quality equipment.
"As recreation leaders, we are constantly thinking of new ways to engage young people from all walks of life," said Larry Laccio, PPR Esports Co-Chair. "The chance to partner with a company like Nerd Street - who specializes in providing access to esports for gamers of all ages and skill levels - was a no-brainer. Thanks to Nerd Street, Parks & Rec and the kids we serve are now entering the new recreational frontier of esports. This is the future of our work and will help us stay relevant to young people."
Nerd Street Powering Seton Hall University Esports Camp:
Nerd Street will power Seton Hall University Esports Camp's inaugural summer session, providing support and ensuring the University's programs run smoothly. Campers will participate in indoor activities that focus on decision making, non-toxic gaming, and teamwork, as well as outdoor activities to promote screen-time breaks, all led by Seton Hall University's championship winning esports teams.
"Seton Hall University is proud to partner with Nerd Street to bring an exciting opportunity for our neighboring families, employees' children and our own students to participate in and lead an esports camp on the South Orange campus," said Paul Fisher Jr, Associate Chief Information Officer at Seton Hall University. "We are excited to show students different sides of gaming by reinforcing teamwork, leadership and even taking a break and getting outside!"
Nerd Street Powering Apprentice Esports Pokémon Camp:
Nerd Street will power Apprentice Esports' exclusive Pokémon Camp for enthusiasts of the game at Localhost at The Block in Philadelphia, PA. This camp offers gamers the chance to play all the popular Pokémon games, learn the ins and outs of the Pokémon universe from professional Pokémon players, and make friends with like-minded peers.
About US Sports Camps
For over 45 years, US Sports Camps has partnered with coaches across the country to produce leading youth sports camps. From traditional sports like basketball and football to activities like esports and pickleball, US Sports Camps provide athletes with the support they need to develop their skills in a fun, challenging environment.
About Nerd Street
Nerd Street is a national network of esports facilities and events dedicated to powering competitive opportunities for gamers. The company promotes greater access to the esports industry, laying a national framework for esports talent development and high-quality gaming tournaments. Through Localhost, its gaming and esports centers across the country, the company provides opportunities for gamers of all ages and skill levels to participate in esports tournaments, camps, team training, private events, and hourly play for a wide variety of video games. Nerd Street has received backing from Five Below, Comcast Spectacor, SeventySix Capital, Elevate Ventures, angel investor George Miller, and Founders Fund.
For more information, follow @nerdstreet and nerdstreet.com.
