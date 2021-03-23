MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nerdery, a leading digital consultancy, today announced the promotion of Meghan Stiling to chief digital officer (CDO), where she will oversee Nerdery's Technology and Strategy practices. This announcement closely follows three other leadership additions, including Nick Katzenbach's appointment to chief growth officer, Laura Etches to vice president of marketing and Chris Cobb to vice president of design.
As CDO, Meghan will be responsible for defining and driving new technology and strategy capabilities, and leading digital transformation projects that meet clients' current and future needs. By bringing its Technology and Strategy practices closer together under Meghan's leadership, Nerdery can better meet clients where they're at, unifying strategies built for long-term success and engineering excellence.
"Nerdery's close collaboration between strategy and engineering is largely why we're able to deliver such successful outcomes for our clients," Stiling said. "I'm excited to lead the effort in bringing those two practices even closer together, and further propel Nerdery's role at the forefront of strategic digital transformations for clients across sectors, including retail, manufacturing and healthcare."
Stiling brings more than 15 years of consulting, architecture and technology leadership experience from organizations like Accenture and Best Buy. She's been with Nerdery since 2019, and has led its Technology Advisory and Cloud team, becoming a trusted voice of experience and strategic leadership for both Nerdery's clients and its employees. She holds a Bachelor's in Engineering from Purdue University, a Juris doctor degree from William Mitchell College of Law and a MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.
In addition to Meghan's new role as CDO, Taqee Khaled will join the Client Engagement team as client engagement director. In this role, he will bring his strategic insights and expertise to identify and support clients' digital transformation goals.
"The recent additions to our leadership team will drive significant growth for Nerdery in key areas," said Nerdery CEO Michael Schmidt. "Meghan has made a big impact at Nerdery during her time here, and I have no doubt there will be great things in store for Nerdery with Meghan sitting at the executive leadership table."
ABOUT NERDERY
Nerdery is a premier digital product, platform and innovation organization. We take companies from today to their digital future, working at the leading edge of strategy, design and technology to help clients evolve and thrive. By focusing on business outcomes, Nerdery crafts impactful digital experiences and infrastructures that accelerate digital transformations, innovations, modernizations and operational initiatives. Nerdery was founded in 2003 and has offices in Minneapolis, Chicago and Phoenix.
