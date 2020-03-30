NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elie Hirschfeld Foundation announces sponsorship of a Kabbalat Shabbat gathering with the Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, featuring music artist Neshama Carlebach.
Neshama Carlebach is an Award-winning singer/songwriter and advocate for human rights and religious pluralism. She partners with synagogues, churches, and organizations, collaborating with musicians of diverse faiths. Her work has ignited public conversation and broken barriers surrounding women in Judaism today.
The Kabbalat Shabbat event, sponsored by the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation, will be hosted by the Congregation Beit Simchat Torah. This event has been rescheduled for May 8, 2020. Services will be followed by a conversation between Neshama and Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, with songs by Neshama interwoven throughout the talk.
Neshama stated: "Elie Hirschfeld is a generous and loving patron of worthy causes in NY and in the world at large. His philanthropy has given life to many incredible, creative endeavors; his work and his vision are a gift. I feel blessed to be able to join efforts with Elie and, with his help, continue to bring meaning and light through music and prayer. In these times, we need it more than ever... "
Facilitating conversation around Jewish causes has been essential to the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation from its beginning, with significant contributions going towards Brown University, Elie's alma mater, as well as the Jewish National Fund and Israel's Weizmann Institute, among others. Brown University's Hirschfeld House is the home of a renowned Judaic Studies program, which has recently facilitated events around Latvian Jews and the Red Army of WWII, Ancient Ideologies of Oral Revelation, Lesbian Marriage in Roman Antiquity, Gender in Israeli and Palestinian Film, an Orthodox Antisemitism, and Perception in Thirteenth Century Paris.
About the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation:
Philanthropy is about the voluntary promotion of human welfare, according to Elie Hirschfeld. The Foundation's values are centered on community enhancement and support, with four key areas of giving: Education, Healthcare, Jewish Causes, and Athletics. Mr. Hirschfeld's intent is that ongoing contributions will enhance, promote and grow organizations that make a positive impact on individuals and their larger communities. With a personal history of giving that goes back to his years as a student serving as President of Brown University's Hillel chapter, Elie has remained inspired by that organization's commitment to enriching the Jewish people and repairing the world. Elie believes that giving back to the community, and to humanity, provides personal as well as societal enrichment. He created the Elie Hirschfeld Foundation as a means of expanding his efforts.
