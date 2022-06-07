In the new Net Zero show, Hemson says "You can't divorce the issues of energy production from the issues of corruption."
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Africa produces more than 255 million tons of coal and consumes nearly three-quarters of it domestically, making it the 7th largest producer and consumer of coal in the world. During negotiations leading up to the COP26 Glasgow Conference, South Africa and its partner countries agreed on a $8.5 billion package to accelerate autonomy from coal and deployment of renewable energy. Net Zero's climate activist Mphathesithe Mkhize explores South Africa's progress to date with educator and environmental thought leader Crispin Hemson, who heads up the Friends of Pigeon Valley initiative.
"We are one of the world's greatest polluters because of our reliance on coal," says Hemson. "You can't divorce the issues of energy production from the issues of corruption. It's understood that renewables are going to be not just cheaper but progressively much cheaper."
About the Protect Our Planet Movement
The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.
About the Planet Classroom Network
The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.
