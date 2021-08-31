HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues were RMB20.5 billion (US$3.2 billion), an increase of 12.9% compared with the second quarter of 2020.
    • Online game services net revenues were RMB14.5 billion (US$2.3 billion), an increase of 5.1% compared with the second quarter of 2020.
    • Youdao net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$200.3 million), an increase of 107.5% compared with the second quarter of 2020.
    • Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB4.7 billion (US$728.4 million), an increase of 26.0% compared with the second quarter of 2020.
  • Gross profit was RMB11.2 billion (US$1.7 billion), an increase of 14.3% compared with the second quarter of 2020.
  • Total operating expenses were RMB7.4 billion (US$1.2 billion), an increase of 32.2% compared with the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB3.5 billion (US$548.5 million). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB4.2 billion (US$654.8 million). [1] 
  • Basic net income per share was US$0.16 (US$0.82 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.20 (US$0.98 per ADS). [1]

Second Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Expanded user base and diversified portfolio with new games including:
    • Naraka: Bladepoint, which led the top-sellers chart on Steam following its global launch in August.
    • Other exciting titles such as Infinite Lagrange, Pokémon Quest, MARVEL Super War and Ace Racer thrilled players.
  • Invigorated players with longstanding flagship titles including the Fantasy Westward Journey and Westward Journey Online series, as well as popular hit games including Life-After, Onmyoji and Onmyoji Arena.
  • Announced that the mobile game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, co-developed by NetEase and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment under the Portkey Games label, will launch on September 9.
  • Enriched strong game development pipeline with exciting titles including Nightmare Breaker, The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, Diablo® Immortal™ and Ghost World Chronicle.

[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.

"Our businesses continued to thrive in the second quarter generating total net revenues of RMB20.5 billion, growing 12.9% year-over-year," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Our existing games grew steadily despite a high base last year, and we are excited about our robust pipeline of new titles that builds on our leading game roster. We kicked off our game-release schedule for the second half of the year with several gripping new hits such as Naraka: Bladepoint, capturing wide interest from passionate game players globally. With confirmed plans to release the game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on September 9, we are eager to introduce more amazing titles later this year. In addition, we continue to boost our content ecosystem and bring innovative product additions to NetEase Cloud Music strengthening its highly engaged music-centric community," Mr. Ding concluded.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB20,524.5 million (US$3,178.8 million), compared with RMB20,517.2 million and RMB18,184.8 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Net revenues from online game services were RMB14,528.1 million (US$2,250.1 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB14,981.8 million and RMB13,828.3 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 72.1% of net revenues from online game services for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 72.8% and 72.3% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1,293.4 million (US$200.3 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1,339.9 million and RMB623.3 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB4,703.0 million (US$728.4 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB4,195.6 million and RMB3,733.3 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB11,189.6 million (US$1,733.1 million), compared with RMB11,052.6 million and RMB9,792.2 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

The year-over-year increase in online game services gross profit was primarily due to increased net revenues from both mobile and PC games, including the newly launched Revelation mobile game and other existing games such as Fantasy Westward Journey Online.  

The year-over-year increase in Youdao gross profit was primarily attributable to the significant increase in net revenues from, improved economies of scale and faculty compensation structure optimization for its learning services.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in innovative businesses and others gross profit were primarily due to the increased net revenues from, and improved cost control at, NetEase Cloud Music.  

Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit margin for online game services for the second quarter of 2021 was 66.1%, compared with 64.6% and 63.8% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively. Gross profit margin for online game services is generally stable, fluctuating within a narrow band based on the revenue mix of mobile and PC games, as well as NetEase's self-developed and licensed games.

Gross profit margin for Youdao for the second quarter of 2021 was 52.3%, compared with 57.3% and 45.2% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the factors enumerated above.

Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the second quarter of 2021 was 19.3%, compared with 14.4% and 18.5% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily attributable to the factors enumerated above.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were RMB7,431.5 million (US$1,151.0 million), compared with RMB6,777.1 million and RMB5,622.3 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were mainly due to increased marketing expenditures related to Youdao and other businesses, as well as higher staff-related costs and research and development investments.

Other Income/ (Expenses)

Other income/ (expenses) consisted of investment income, interest income, exchange gains/ (losses) and others. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year decreases were mainly due to unrealized exchange losses arising from the Company's U.S. dollar-denominated bank deposits and short-term loan balances as the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the RMB fluctuated over the periods.

Income Taxes 

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1,113.2 million (US$172.4 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1,273.4 million and RMB1,064.5 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 24.3%, compared with 22.0% and 18.6% for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income  

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB3,541.8 million (US$548.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB4,439.2 million and RMB4,537.8 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB4,227.9 million (US$654.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB5,080.7 million and RMB5,226.0 million for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

NetEase reported basic net income of US$0.16 per share (US$0.82 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with US$0.21 per share (US$1.03 per ADS) and US$0.22 per share (US$1.08 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

NetEase reported non-GAAP basic net income of US$0.20 per share (US$0.98 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with US$0.24 per share (US$1.17 per ADS) and US$0.25 per share (US$1.25 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$0.0480 per share (US$0.2400 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2021, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on September 14, 2021, Beijing/ Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 14, 2021 (Beijing/ Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be on September 27, 2021 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around September 30, 2021 for holders of ADSs.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.0600 per share (US$0.3000 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2021 in June 2021.

The Company's policy is to set quarterly dividends at an amount equivalent to approximately 20%-30% of the Company's anticipated net income after tax in each fiscal quarter. The determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distributions in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of the board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Other Information

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and short-term investments balance totaled RMB108.0 billion (US$16.7 billion), compared with RMB100.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. Cash flow generated from operating activities was RMB4.7 billion (US$731.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB5.5 billion and RMB4.8 billion for the preceding quarter and the second quarter of 2020, respectively. 

Update on PRC Regulatory Policy Related to Youdao

As previously announced by Youdao, its business, financial condition and corporate structure are expected to be materially affected in future periods by the changing regulatory environment primarily in China's K-12 education industry, although the magnitude of the impact remains uncertain at this time.

Share Repurchase/ Purchase Program

On February 25, 2021, the Company announced that its board of directors had approved a new share repurchase program of up to US$2.0 billion of the Company's outstanding ADSs and ordinary shares in open market transactions for a period not to exceed 24 months beginning on March 2, 2021. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 4.6 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$0.5 billion. The Company today announced that its board of directors has approved an amendment to such program to increase the total authorized repurchase amount to US$3.0 billion.

The Company today also announced that its board of directors has approved a share purchase program of up to US$50.0 million of Youdao's outstanding ADSs for a period not to exceed 36 months beginning on September 2, 2021. Under the terms of this program, NetEase may purchase Youdao's ADSs in open-market transactions on the New York Stock Exchange.

The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares or purchases Youdao's ADSs will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from RMB into United States dollars for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 = RMB6.4566 on June 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on June 30, 2021, or at any other certain date. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB. 

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao (NYSE: DAO); music streaming through its leading NetEase Cloud Music business; and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online game market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in that market in China or globally; potential changes in government regulations, or changes in the interpretation and implementation of government regulations, that could adversely affect the industries and geographical markets in which NetEase and its subsidiaries operate, including, among others, recently announced government initiatives to enhance supervision of overseas-listed, China-based companies and increase scrutiny of data security and cross-border data flow, as well as recent guidelines restricting certain activities in China's education market; the risk that COVID-19 or other health risks in China or globally could adversely affect the Company's operations or financial results; risks associated with NetEase's business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; NetEase's ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; competition in NetEase's existing and potential markets; and the risk that fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi with respect to other currencies could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under the applicable law.  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS and per share, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

NetEase defines non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. NetEase believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in NetEase's business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NetEase_Global

 

   

NETEASE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)





 December 31,  



June 30,



 June 30, 





2020



2021



2021





 RMB  



 RMB  



 USD (Note 1) 

Assets













Current assets:













   Cash and cash equivalents



9,117,219



9,935,805



1,538,860

   Time deposits



71,079,327



75,702,252



11,724,786

   Restricted cash



3,051,386



3,222,560



499,111

   Accounts receivable, net



4,576,445



4,452,504



689,605

   Inventories, net



621,207



884,311



136,962

   Prepayments and other current assets, net



6,112,433



6,516,881



1,009,337

   Short-term investments



13,273,026



15,244,872



2,361,130

Total current assets



107,831,043



115,959,185



17,959,791















Non-current assets:













   Property, equipment and software, net 



4,555,406



4,694,354



727,063

   Land use right, net



4,178,257



4,134,607



640,369

   Deferred tax assets 



1,086,759



1,104,852



171,120

   Time deposits



6,630,000



7,100,000



1,099,650

   Restricted cash



-



600



93

   Other long-term assets, net



17,593,117



21,863,425



3,386,213

Total non-current assets



34,043,539



38,897,838



6,024,508

Total assets 



141,874,582



154,857,023



23,984,299















Liabilities,  Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

    and Shareholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













   Accounts payable 



1,134,413



889,722



137,800

   Salary and welfare payables



3,538,732



3,203,904



496,222

   Taxes payable



4,282,835



4,443,565



688,221

   Short-term loans



19,504,696



27,188,198



4,210,916

   Deferred revenue



10,945,143



11,364,656



1,760,161

   Accrued liabilities and other payables



7,337,672



7,251,678



1,123,142

Total current liabilities



46,743,491



54,341,723



8,416,462















Non-current liabilities:













   Deferred tax liabilities



713,439



1,266,791



196,201

   Other long-term payable



623,728



733,665



113,630

Total non-current liabilities



1,337,167



2,000,456



309,831

Total liabilities



48,080,658



56,342,179



8,726,293















Redeemable noncontrolling interests 



10,796,120



11,091,541



1,717,861















NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity



82,126,798



86,136,044



13,340,774

Noncontrolling interests



871,006



1,287,259



199,371

Total shareholders' equity



82,997,804



87,423,303



13,540,145















Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling 

    interests and shareholders' equity    



141,874,582



154,857,023



23,984,299















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.









 

NETEASE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)





 Three Months Ended 



Six Months Ended







June 30, 



 March 31, 



 June 30, 



 June 30, 



 June 30, 



 June 30, 



 June 30, 







2020



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021







 RMB 



 RMB 



 RMB 



 USD (Note 1) 



RMB



RMB



USD (Note 1)

































Net revenues





18,184,806



20,517,211



20,524,501



3,178,840



35,247,173



41,041,712



6,356,552

Cost of revenues





(8,392,631)



(9,464,572)



(9,334,887)



(1,445,790)



(16,077,376)



(18,799,459)



(2,911,665)

Gross profit





9,792,175



11,052,639



11,189,614



1,733,050



19,169,797



22,242,253



3,444,887

































Operating expenses:































Selling and marketing expenses 





(2,321,397)



(2,766,682)



(3,013,447)



(466,724)



(4,184,468)



(5,780,129)



(895,228)

General and administrative expenses





(892,622)



(950,194)



(1,011,183)



(156,612)



(1,778,056)



(1,961,377)



(303,779)

Research and development expenses 





(2,408,306)



(3,060,189)



(3,406,859)



(527,655)



(4,550,955)



(6,467,048)



(1,001,618)

Total operating expenses





(5,622,325)



(6,777,065)



(7,431,489)



(1,150,991)



(10,513,479)



(14,208,554)



(2,200,625)

Operating profit





4,169,850



4,275,574



3,758,125



582,059



8,656,318



8,033,699



1,244,262

































Other income/(expenses):































Investment income, net





711,159



695,298



889,392



137,749



601,428



1,584,690



245,437

Interest income, net





396,519



388,928



386,207



59,816



741,703



775,135



120,053

Exchange gains/(losses), net





17,008



279,319



(591,720)



(91,646)



261,065



(312,401)



(48,385)

Other, net





421,199



147,967



147,588



22,858



487,907



295,555



45,776

Income before tax





5,715,735



5,787,086



4,589,592



710,836



10,748,421



10,376,678



1,607,143

Income tax





(1,064,455)



(1,273,408)



(1,113,228)



(172,417)



(2,146,488)



(2,386,636)



(369,643)

Net income





4,651,280



4,513,678



3,476,364



538,419



8,601,933



7,990,042



1,237,500

































Accretion and deemed dividends in

    connection with repurchase of

    redeemable noncontrolling interests





(150,958)



(143,827)



(145,415)



(22,522)



(536,977)



(289,242)



(44,798)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling

    interests





37,484



69,301



210,805



32,650



23,856



280,106



43,383

Net income attributable to the

    Company's shareholders





4,537,806



4,439,152



3,541,754



548,547



8,088,812



7,980,906



1,236,085

































Net income per share *































Basic





1.40



1.33



1.06



0.16



2.50



2.38



0.37

Diluted





1.38



1.31



1.05



0.16



2.47



2.35



0.36

































Net income per ADS *































Basic





7.00



6.63



5.29



0.82



12.50



11.92



1.85

Diluted





6.92



6.53



5.23



0.81



12.34



11.76



1.82

































Weighted average number of ordinary 

    shares used in calculating net income

    per share *































Basic





3,242,061



3,349,638



3,347,507



3,347,507



3,236,728



3,348,567



3,348,567

Diluted





3,281,100



3,399,981



3,385,953



3,385,953



3,277,550



3,392,961



3,392,961

































*  Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.



















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.







 

NETEASE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





 June 30, 



 March 31, 



 June 30, 



 June 30, 



 June 30,  



 June 30,  



 June 30,  





2020



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021





 RMB  



 RMB  



 RMB  



 USD (Note 1) 



 RMB  



 RMB  



 USD (Note 1) 

Cash flows from operating activities:





























     Net income  



4,651,280



4,513,678



3,476,364



538,419



8,601,933



7,990,042



1,237,500

     Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

         by operating activities: 





























     Depreciation and amortization 



892,150



819,830



814,370



126,130



1,582,207



1,634,200



253,105

     Fair value changes of equity security investments  



(503,281)



(477,597)



(203,720)



(31,552)



(176,241)



(681,317)



(105,523)

     Impairment losses of investments and other intangible

        assets 



-



-



4,797



743



6,600



4,797



743

     Fair value changes of short-term investments 



(174,738)



(118,004)



(170,676)



(26,434)



(327,844)



(288,680)



(44,711)

     Share-based compensation cost 



691,945



650,253



700,114



108,434



1,357,759



1,350,367



209,145

     (Reversal of)/ allowance for expected credit losses 



(1,305)



13,604



27,384



4,241



48,634



40,988



6,348

      Losses/ (gains) on disposal of property, equipment and 

         software 



1,070



(159)



1,424



221



1,107



1,265



196

     Unrealized exchange (gains)/ losses 



(20,159)



(274,047)



572,708



88,701



(262,667)



298,661



46,257

     Gains on disposal of long-term investments, 

         business and subsidiaries 



(14,803)



(7,323)



(166,505)



(25,788)



(30,236)



(173,828)



(26,923)

     Deferred income taxes 



499,509



328,075



202,894



31,424



712,357



530,969



82,237

     Share of results on equity method investees and revaluation

        gains from previously held equity interest 



(10,948)



(51,892)



(342,760)



(53,087)



(57,159)



(394,652)



(61,124)

     Changes in operating assets and liabilities:  





























         Accounts receivable 



(498,550)



(484,343)



573,111



88,764



(929,085)



88,768



13,748

         Inventories 



3,329



(253,495)



(9,608)



(1,488)



91,769



(263,103)



(40,749)

         Prepayments and other assets 



233,607



(785,224)



593,379



91,903



(870,191)



(191,845)



(29,713)

         Accounts payable 



(271,697)



(60,654)



(178,097)



(27,584)



(370,376)



(238,751)



(36,978)

         Salary and welfare payables 



132,037



(1,226,155)



856,775



132,698



(405,870)



(369,380)



(57,210)

         Taxes payable 



(568,138)



1,558,618



(1,397,390)



(216,428)



665,940



161,228



24,971

         Deferred revenue 



(605,444)



740,938



(381,446)



(59,078)



773,682



359,492



55,678

         Accrued liabilities and other payables 



336,444



656,564



(250,312)



(38,768)



860,638



406,252



62,921

     Net cash provided by operating activities 



4,772,308



5,542,667



4,722,806



731,471



11,272,957



10,265,473



1,589,918































Cash flows from investing activities:





























     Purchase of property, equipment and software 



(237,039)



(329,746)



(421,872)



(65,340)



(401,359)



(751,618)



(116,411)

     Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software 



3,970



1,519



2,458



381



4,742



3,977



616

     Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed

        copyrights 



(839,441)



(426,133)



(566,736)



(87,776)



(1,146,276)



(992,869)



(153,776)

     Net change in short-term investments with terms of three

        months or less 



1,083,342



3,332,610



1,668,673



258,445



302,807



5,001,283



774,600

     Purchase of short-term investments 



(3,080,000)



(7,905,000)



(2,450,000)



(379,457)



(13,150,000)



(10,355,000)



(1,603,785)

     Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 



2,345,218



2,857,341



813,211



125,950



9,233,194



3,670,552



568,496

     Investment in long-term investments and acquisition of

        subsidiaries    



(520,762)



(558,441)



(3,376,973)



(523,027)



(725,767)



(3,935,414)



(609,518)

     Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments, 

        businesses and subsidiaries 



33,856



198,900



266,284



41,242



230,808



465,184



72,048

     Placement/rollover of matured time deposits 



(38,412,268)



(15,722,749)



(27,223,584)



(4,216,396)



(50,079,755)



(42,946,333)



(6,651,540)

     Proceeds from maturities of time deposits 



19,442,266



11,481,135



25,790,186



3,994,391



33,082,883



37,271,321



5,772,593

     Change in other long-term assets 



(76,103)



(54,653)



(44,877)



(6,951)



(86,625)



(99,530)



(15,415)

     Net cash used in investing activities 



(20,256,961)



(7,125,217)



(5,543,230)



(858,538)



(22,735,348)



(12,668,447)



(1,962,092)































The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

















 

NETEASE, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

(in thousands)





Three Months Ended



 Six Months Ended





 June 30, 



 March 31, 



 June 30, 



 June 30, 



 June 30,  



 June 30,  



 June 30,  





2020



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021





 RMB  



 RMB  



 RMB  



 USD (Note 1) 



 RMB  



 RMB  



 USD (Note 1) 

Cash flows from financing activities:





























     Proceeds of short-term loans 



360,474



236,916



1,320,614



204,537



460,474



1,557,530



241,231

     Payment of short-term loans 



(358,171)



(167,700)



(582,328)



(90,191)



(456,566)



(750,028)



(116,165)

     Net changes in short-term loans with terms of three months

        or less 



2,305,176



2,122,041



4,978,642



771,093



4,844,746



7,100,683



1,099,756

     Net amounts received from/ (paid for) issuance of shares

        in Hong Kong 



22,083,467



(13,800)



-



-



22,083,467



(13,800)



(2,137)

     Capital contribution from/ (repurchase of) noncontrolling interests 

        and redeemable noncontrolling interests shareholders, net 



163,865



1,507,049



8,176



1,266



(283,767)



1,515,225



234,678

     Cash paid for repurchase of NetEase's/purchase of Youdao's

        ADSs 



(3,260,996)



(2,018,467)



(2,468,969)



(382,395)



(5,821,893)



(4,487,436)



(695,015)

     Dividends paid to shareholders 



(1,115,136)



(260,842)



(1,278,879)



(198,073)



(2,041,681)



(1,539,721)



(238,472)

     Net cash provided by financing activities      



20,178,679



1,405,197



1,977,256



306,237



18,784,780



3,382,453



523,876































 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents 





























     and restricted cash held in foreign currencies 



180,056



35,993



(25,112)



(3,889)



254,156



10,881



1,685

 Net increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted 

     cash                



4,874,082



(141,360)



1,131,720



175,281



7,576,545



990,360



153,387

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning

    of the period



9,100,323



12,168,605



12,027,245



1,862,783



6,397,860



12,168,605



1,884,677

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the

    period



13,974,405



12,027,245



13,158,965



2,038,064



13,974,405



13,158,965



2,038,064































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





























     Cash paid for income tax, net 



548,556



550,191



1,240,692



192,159



750,600



1,790,883



277,372

     Cash paid for interest expense 



55,301



43,902



48,082



7,447



152,012



91,984



14,247































The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.



























 

NETEASE, INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands, except percentages)



































Three Months Ended



 Six Months Ended







 June 30,  



 March 31, 



 June 30, 



 June 30, 



June 30,



 June 30, 



June 30,







2020



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021







RMB



RMB



RMB



USD (Note 1)



RMB



RMB



USD (Note 1)

Net revenues:































Online game services





13,828,256



14,981,784



14,528,082



2,250,113



27,346,500



29,509,866



4,570,496

Youdao





623,290



1,339,867



1,293,407



200,323



1,164,678



2,633,274



407,842

Innovative businesses and others





3,733,260



4,195,560



4,703,012



728,404



6,735,995



8,898,572



1,378,214

Total net revenues





18,184,806



20,517,211



20,524,501



3,178,840



35,247,173



41,041,712



6,356,552

































Cost of revenues:































Online game services





(5,009,354)



(5,302,713)



(4,921,966)



(762,315)



(9,861,185)



(10,224,679)



(1,583,601)

Youdao





(341,751)



(572,415)



(616,661)



(95,509)



(647,414)



(1,189,076)



(184,164)

Innovative businesses and others





(3,041,526)



(3,589,444)



(3,796,260)



(587,966)



(5,568,777)



(7,385,704)



(1,143,900)

Total cost of revenues





(8,392,631)



(9,464,572)



(9,334,887)



(1,445,790)



(16,077,376)



(18,799,459)



(2,911,665)

































Gross profit:































Online game services





8,818,902



9,679,071



9,606,116



1,487,798



17,485,315



19,285,187



2,986,895

Youdao





281,539



767,452



676,746



104,814



517,264



1,444,198



223,678

Innovative businesses and others





691,734



606,116



906,752



140,438



1,167,218



1,512,868



234,314

Total gross profit





9,792,175



11,052,639



11,189,614



1,733,050



19,169,797



22,242,253



3,444,887

































Gross profit margin:































Online game services





63.8%



64.6%



66.1%



66.1%



63.9%



65.4%



65.4%

Youdao





45.2%



57.3%



52.3%



52.3%



44.4%



54.8%



54.8%

Innovative businesses and others





18.5%



14.4%



19.3%



19.3%



17.3%



17.0%



17.0%

































The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.







NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB6.4566 on the last trading day of June 2021 (June 30, 2021) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):



































Three Months Ended



 Six Months Ended





June 30, 



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2020



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021





RMB



RMB



RMB



USD (Note 1)



RMB



RMB



USD (Note 1)

Share-based compensation cost included in:





























Cost of revenues



204,953



187,926



197,370



30,569



412,868



385,296



59,675

Operating expenses





























- Selling and marketing expenses



27,034



24,231



26,434



4,094



51,845



50,665



7,847

- General and administrative expenses



247,589



229,603



258,544



40,043



477,960



488,147



75,604

- Research and development expenses



212,369



208,493



217,766



33,728



415,086



426,259



66,019































The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.



















 

NETEASE, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)



































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30, 



 March 31, 



 June 30, 



 June 30, 



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2020



2021



2021



2021



2020



2021



2021





RMB



RMB



RMB



USD (Note 1)



RMB



RMB



USD (Note 1)

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders



4,537,806



4,439,152



3,541,754



548,547



8,088,812



7,980,906



1,236,085

Add: Share-based compensation



688,227



641,534



686,111



106,265



1,350,098



1,327,645



205,626

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's

    shareholders



5,226,033



5,080,686



4,227,865



654,812



9,438,910



9,308,551



1,441,711































Non-GAAP net income per share *





























Basic



1.61



1.52



1.26



0.20



2.92



2.78



0.43

Diluted



1.59



1.49



1.25



0.19



2.88



2.74



0.42































Non-GAAP net income per ADS *





























Basic



8.06



7.58



6.31



0.98



14.58



13.90



2.15

Diluted



7.96



7.47



6.24



0.97



14.40



13.72



2.12































*  Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.





















 

 

