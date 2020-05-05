PALO ALTO, California, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEvents announced a new NetEvents Inter@ctive service, enabling its live event formats to go online – including CIO round-tables, international media briefings, industry debates, visionary and futurist sessions, plus its popular "Shark Tank" between Tech VCs and entrepreneurs. These frequent online events provide more immediate content and discussion for the media, and further opportunities for business clients.
The original NetEvents format was developed via media consultation. Similarly NetEvents Inter@ctive optimizes media preferences and industry collaboration – providing an enhanced broadcast platform. Value-added features include: automated transcription and real-time captioning where English is not the native language. Plans include real-time translation, foreign language sub-titles, and IM – as at previous APAC events.
"For 20+ years NetEvents has been the meeting place for technology leaders," explains Mark Fox, NetEvents CEO. "Our annual Global Press Summits and regional Media Spotlights bring industry, media, analysts and investors together in a focused environment for networking and building sustainable business relationships. We built an extensive global industry/media communications service incorporating podcasts, videos, webinars and written content. NetEvents Inter@ctive leverages this ecosystem to enable business briefings and events on-line."
NetEvents Inter@ctive: "Virtual Round Tables" with interactive media Q&A. Designed in collaboration with NetEvents' global network of top-ranking tech media/analyst partners. Each topical discussion initially streamed exclusively to 'Premier Partner' media companies and their chosen VIP readers, who can interact with questions and have prior access to all content before general release through our "NetEvents wired" community as podcasts, webcasts, video features etc. "A great format," says Neil Ledger, Exclusive Networks' Group Director. "These virtual events are the future!"
NetEvents Inter@ctive goes live on 3rd June with What's Hot in Networking – featuring top networking industry execs PLUS online retrospective and analyst view of Cisco Live Day One.
9th June: SD-WAN Growth in 2020
16th June: Trends in Cloud-Native Networking
23rd June: CIO Round-Table: Business Continuity and Collaboration. Further scheduled topics include 5G Cloud Edge, Enterprise Security Challenges, Advancing Network Automation & Analytics.
Mark Fox explains: "Our media partners gain exciting, topical content from leading technologists, visionaries and the investment community. Also prior rights to 'build the buzz' before global release for maximum coverage. Together we have built an audience of over three million C-Level and senior IT executives, IT professionals, buyers and gatekeepers."
Details of Live! and Inter@ctive events on https://netevents.org.
"Unique opportunities to share valuable insights…" – Brad Casemore, IDC
"A different approach to information sharing... very refreshing..." – Jeremiah Caron, GlobalData
"... high-level networking and intellectually stimulating meetings" – Camille Mendler, Omdia.
"...useful contacts, without the heavy industry approach." – Tam Dell'Oro, Dell'Oro Group.
